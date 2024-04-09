Japan accepts German delivery drone for type certification

Wingcopter, a German developer and operator of delivery drones, says it has applied and received acceptance for opening the type certification process of its Wingcopter 198 delivery drone in Japan. The development is important because it is the first time a foreign company’s drone has been accepted for type certification by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB). Successful approval would allow for commercial drone delivery missions in populated areas.

Wingcopter has tied up with long-time business partner and investor ITOCHU for the certification process. The drone maker is seeking permission to conduct beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone delivery flights equivalent to Level 4 in Japan.

With its aging population and secluded landscapes, including many inhabited islands, Japan is considered one of the world’s largest markets for drone deliveries in the future. The Wingcopter 198 delivery drone can transport critical goods quickly in an environmentally friendly way over many kilometers in challenging terrain. Wingcopter has already conducted experimental medical blood product deliveries in Japan.

As Masaharu Sato, deputy general manager of ITOCHU Corporation’s aerospace department, explains, “We see great potential in Wingcopter’s delivery drone to make everybody’s life better and are delighted with the promising progress in realizing this value.”

In addition to its type certification efforts in Japan, Wingcopter is also undergoing the FAA type certification process in the US, which will allow it to unlock the huge commercial potential of the North American market as well.

Florian-Michael Adolf, head of certification at Wingcopter, says, “At Wingcopter, we are striving for type certification, as it underscores our commitment to the safety of our product, as well as the diligence and professionalism of our entire team.”

