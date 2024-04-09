 Skip to main content

Partnership to ensure advanced air traffic surveillance at US drone ports

Ishveena Singh  | Apr 9 2024
Aerospace infrastructure development company DronePort Network is joining forces with airspace management specialist Vigilant Aerospace for advanced situational awareness at future drone port projects throughout the US.

DronePort Network helps communities transition to the next generation of the aviation economy through the creation of “drone ports” or dedicated autonomous aviation ecosystems. The company leverages existing infrastructure, such as airfields and hangers, to build drone port facilities that could range from flight testing and training centers to new air services across both the private and public sectors.

These drone ports require advanced air traffic surveillance, detect-and-avoid (DAA) technology, and uncrewed traffic management (UTM) to function smoothly. And this is where Vigilant Aerospace comes in with its FlightHorizon solution.

FlightHorizon provides airspace managers with a 2D or 3D view of all aircraft in the selected airspace. The solution uses a combination of sensors and data sources to create an airspace safety picture for pilots, airspace managers, and command centers, thereby meeting FAA regulatory requirements for advanced drone flights.

“The growth around autonomous flight is enormous, and regions and communities can reap significant benefits in commercial activity, new jobs, and new service opportunities,” says Craig Mahaney, CEO, DronePort Network. “We’re at a pivotal time for building the critical infrastructure needed to support this, and Vigilant Aerospace’s FlightHorizon provides an important solution for ensuring safe skies for autonomous flight. We’re collectively pioneering game-changing aviation environments with far-reaching impact.”

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

