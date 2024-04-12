New Elios 3 drone software merges data from previous inspection flights

Switzerland’s Flyability has released a new software extension for Elios 3, a drone developed especially for indoor and confined-space inspections. The Asset Management extension simplifies Elios 3’s processing and reporting workflows by merging data from subsequent flights into a single digital twin of the asset — with no additional post-processing.

The Asset Management software extension is now available for Cockpit and Inspector (the Elios 3’s piloting app and processing software). Flyability sees it as a bridge between drone-based data capture and proper asset management.

“The new software extension is a part of the entire inspection process, from flight to post-processing. The simplest and most efficient way to make sure data is organized the right way is to categorize it during data capture. With the Asset Management extension enabled, Elios 3 pilots can create a new asset, start a new inspection in an existing asset, or continue an existing inspection every time they get ready for a new flight,” the company explains in a blog post.

The software is essentially relying on a technique called “relocalization.” If you’re flying in an asset where you’ve already flown before, you will now be able to access a historical map of the previously performed inspections. Elios 3 will then align its current position within this historical map, ensuring that all data captured during the flight is automatically and precisely localized within the historical map of the asset.

In the future, the Asset Management extension will also allow pilots to selectively load previous Points Of Interest in addition to the historical map, so they can come back to certain areas of concern and repeat inspections.

Flyability says all premium software subscribers will be able to benefit from the new Asset Management extension, but the company is also offering a 30-day free trial of the service to existing Elios 3 owners.

