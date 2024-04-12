 Skip to main content

New Elios 3 drone software merges data from previous inspection flights

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 12 2024 - 4:22 am PT
0 Comments
flyability elios 3 asset inspection

Switzerland’s Flyability has released a new software extension for Elios 3, a drone developed especially for indoor and confined-space inspections. The Asset Management extension simplifies Elios 3’s processing and reporting workflows by merging data from subsequent flights into a single digital twin of the asset — with no additional post-processing.

The Asset Management software extension is now available for Cockpit and Inspector (the Elios 3’s piloting app and processing software). Flyability sees it as a bridge between drone-based data capture and proper asset management.

“The new software extension is a part of the entire inspection process, from flight to post-processing. The simplest and most efficient way to make sure data is organized the right way is to categorize it during data capture. With the Asset Management extension enabled, Elios 3 pilots can create a new asset, start a new inspection in an existing asset, or continue an existing inspection every time they get ready for a new flight,” the company explains in a blog post.

The software is essentially relying on a technique called “relocalization.” If you’re flying in an asset where you’ve already flown before, you will now be able to access a historical map of the previously performed inspections. Elios 3 will then align its current position within this historical map, ensuring that all data captured during the flight is automatically and precisely localized within the historical map of the asset.

In the future, the Asset Management extension will also allow pilots to selectively load previous Points Of Interest in addition to the historical map, so they can come back to certain areas of concern and repeat inspections.

Flyability says all premium software subscribers will be able to benefit from the new Asset Management extension, but the company is also offering a 30-day free trial of the service to existing Elios 3 owners.

Read more: New DJI Dock 2 firmware brings Silent mode, trial flights

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Drone Inspections

Drone Inspections
Flyability Elios

Flyability Elios

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.