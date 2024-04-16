New Insta360 X4 camera delivers incredible 360-degree views in 8K

Insta360 has taken the wraps off its highest resolution ever 360-degree action cam, the X4. Capable of capturing immensely detailed and sharp videos in 8K, the new Insta360 X4 doubles as both a 360-degree camera and a regular wide-angle action camera.

Powering the X4 is a 5nm AI chip and a smart control system with features such as voice and gesture control. You also get a host of AI-powered shooting and editing features and a spectacular run time of 135 minutes (67% longer than the X3!). The showstopper, nonetheless, is X4’s 8K resolution because it allows the footage to remain vivid and crisp even after reframing.

Reframing means the ability to select an angle in a 360-degree video after you have finished filming. Insta360 refers to this practice as “going back in time” because you’re essentially shooting first and pointing the camera at your subject later.

JK Liu, founder of Insta360, says, “8K will be transformative for creators as reframed video now holds its own alongside footage shot on regular cameras. But X4 isn’t just about image quality, it’s designed to be the most robust, easy-to-use 360-degree camera ever, no matter your experience. This idea was at the heart of a lot of the changes we made.”

The changes Liu talks about include making 60fps 360-degree video available at 5.7K for smoother, sharper images and introducing a new 4K/100fps setting for glorious, cinematic shots at 4x slow-mo.

As always, you get the benefit of the “Invisible Selfie Stick” effect with the X4. You can create impossible third-person views that look like they were shot on a drone or with a personal camera crew. And this feature extends to photos too, with the new Insta360 camera capable of 72MP 360-degree photos with built-in AI-powered denoising.

The “Me Mode” allows the X4 to automatically frame the subject in the shot while keeping the selfie stick invisible. It is now available at a whopping 4K/30fps (up from 1080p with X3) or 2.7K120fps, which translates to ready-to-share flat video clips with zero reframing!

Another key upgrade for the X4 is a removable lens guard and its standard version comes free with the camera. But you also have the option to upgrade to Premium Lens Guard, which is made with tough, scratch-resistant, tempered glass for more rugged use.

Speaking of rugged, you can take the X4 down to 33 feet right out of the box, extendable to 164 feet with the Invisible Dive Case. The camera handles temperatures as low as -4ºF (-20ºC) with ease.

X4’s creative shooting modes have also had some major upgrades:

Bullet Time : Insta360’s signature Matrix-like slow-mo shot is now up to 5.7K120fps or 3K240fps.

: Insta360’s signature Matrix-like slow-mo shot is now up to 5.7K120fps or 3K240fps. 8K TimeShift : Create mind-bending hyperlapses in sensational 8K resolution.

: Create mind-bending hyperlapses in sensational 8K resolution. 11K Timelapse: Watch time fly and capture the magic between the moments.

Other fun tools to try with X4 include the Motion ND effect for adding cinematic motion blur without an ND filter. Runners and riders can try overlaying data like GPS, speed, and power from their Garmin device or Apple Watch in the video, with a choice of interactive stats dashboards (applied in the Insta360 app).

The Insta360 editing suite, on both the mobile app and desktop software, is anyway teeming with zero-effort AI features that are free to use without any subscription. The company recently updated the Insta360 Studio tool and you can find out more about the upgrades here.

The Insta360 X4 is priced at $499.99 and is available to buy today.

