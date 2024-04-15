 Skip to main content

DJI Avata 2 vs. Avata FPV drone: Worth upgrading?

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 15 2024 - 4:59 am PT
0 Comments
dji avata 2 vs dji avata fpv drone comparison

The newly released DJI Avata 2 is meant for those who want to add an element of excitement to their flying sessions. Promising safety, sharp imaging, and immersive flight experience, DJI’s latest first-person view (FPV) drone is designed to be paired with the new DJI Goggles 3 video headset and DJI RC Motion 3 joystick remote controller. But how exactly is Avata 2 different from DJI Avata? Here’s a detailed guide to help you understand just that…

DJI Avata 2 vs. DJI Avata: Key differences

DJI Avata 2DJI Avata
Easy acrobatics: Flip, Roll, 180° DriftNo one-push creative maneuvers
1/1.3-inch CMOS super-wide-angle camera1/1.7-inch CMOS super-wide-angle camera
4K/60fps HDR videos4K/60fps videos
10-bit D-Log M color modeD-Cinelike color mode
Downward/backward visual positioningDownward visual positioning
23-min max flight time
(Avata 2 also supports PD fast charging)		18-min max flight time
DJI O4 video transmission
Max transmission distance: 13 km
Max transmission bitrate: 60Mbps		DJI O3+ video transmission
Max transmission distance: 10 km
Max transmission bitrate: 50Mbps
46GB large internal storage with high-speed QuickTransfer20GB internal storage

Overall, Avata 2 offers a safer and more enhanced FPV flight experience. More specifically, you get an expanded sensor to capture 4K/60fps HDR footage in vivid detail, which is a notch above the original Avata’s capabilities. Avata 2 further embraces a 10-bit D-Log M color profile, which translates into a broadened color spectrum and nuanced tonal control in the post-production process.

Avata 2’s safety features are also improved, beginning with a sleeker integrated propeller guard that allows for more agile and freer navigation in tight spaces. In addition, you get new binocular fisheye sensors that enhance flight safety and stability in low-altitude or indoor flights. For an extra layer of security, the automatic Return to Home (RTH) function is initiated when the drone’s battery is low or in case of signal loss. Plus, you can leverage a “Turtle mode” that automatically flips the drone back into takeoff position if it has somehow managed to land on its back.

The upgraded DJI Goggles 3, meanwhile, comes equipped with Real View PiP, a feature that keeps you aware of your physical environment while immersed in flight, enhancing both safety and the experience. Its micro-OLED display delivers crisp visuals and near-zero latency for a vivid, real-time view of your flight. Combined with RC Motion 3’s intuitive design that turns complex maneuvers into simple, one-push actions, flying DJI’s new FPV drone becomes an “all thrills, no frills” affair.

DJI Goggles 3 Real View PiP

RC Motion 3 also gives new pilots the power to perform difficult aerial acrobatics with ease. These include 360-degree front/back flips, 360-degree left/right rolls, and high-speed lateral drifts spinning 180-degree past objects and pulling swiftly away. So, in addition to capturing expansive, scenic views, you can look forward to a different kind of thrill while flying the Avata 2

Moreover, Avata 2 comes loaded with 46GB of space, which is a welcome upgrade from the previous 20GB of Avata.

All in all, the beginner-friendly Avata 2 is here to make advanced FPV flight more mainstream than ever. You can also read our detailed review of the drone here.

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Avata 2

DJI Avata 2

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.