New AUVSI, DIU initiative to enhance drone cybersecurity

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 24 2024 - 6:57 am PT
The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) says it has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). The agreement establishes a pathway for drone component manufacturers with Green UAS certification to directly share their data with DIU. The goal is to potentially incorporate Green-certified components onto DIU’s Blue UAS Framework list.

At its core, the initiative aims to simplify cybersecurity and supply chain certification reviews. It seeks to include certified components on DIU’s Blue UAS Framework list, offering more choices to manufacturers and users. Key highlights of the MOU include:

  • Enhanced access and availability: The collaboration aims to broaden access to cybersecurity testing for UAS component companies, which will streamline the process for new systems to be considered for DIU’s Blue UAS list.
  • Addressing market demands: While the DIU Blue List primarily focuses on Department of Defense (DoD) usage, this collaboration offers a solution for the civil and commercial sectors. By providing additional component options, AUVSI and DIU are better equipped to support DIU’s end customers while fostering commercial capabilities and expanding sales channels.
  • Alignment with NDAA compliance: The Green UAS certification process mirrors the stringent National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliance and cybersecurity verification procedures of DIU’s Blue UAS list, providing commercial drone companies with a trusted badge for NDAA compliance without requiring DoD Authority to Operate.
  • Commitment to market growth: AUVSI and DIU are dedicated to increasing the availability of NDAA-compliant and cyber-secure platforms, thereby enhancing competitiveness and cost-efficiency within the industry.

As Derek McBride, deputy director of DIU’s autonomy portfolio, puts it:

The intent behind this effort is to increase the availability of NDAA-verified UAS components to the uncrewed industry at large and streamline the process for Blue UAS consideration. Providing better options for our warfighters and our national security is paramount.

