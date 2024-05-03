Volarious releases tethered drone system for Vantage Vesper

Tethered drone systems specialist Volarious has released a new solution for the Vesper drone manufactured by Vantage Robotics. This is the first time Volarious has extended support for a drone in the Blue sUAS list — a favored choice for US government departments

Volarious says its V-Line Pro Vesper tethered drone system is designed to enhance the aircraft flight time and provide operators with maximum situational awareness. Featuring a 25-meter (82 feet) tethered line and a new backpackable DC-power tether station, the system enables unlimited flight time through hot swapping capability, elevating drone performance, and providing users with extended flight durations for improved operational efficiency.

Also see: Amazing drone video shows baby penguins jumping off 50-foot cliff

The V-Line Pro comes equipped with a new companion app, V-Assist, which displays critical data to users and can work seamlessly as a floating app with other drone apps like QGC or ATAK UAS Tool. This app enhances the operations, enabling users to analyze critical situations, manage system health, and update firmware.

Here are the key features of Vesper V-Line Pro at a glance:

Extended flight time: The V-Line Pro extends the flight time of the Vesper drone to up to 7 hours on a single battery charge, ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency during missions.

The V-Line Pro extends the flight time of the Vesper drone to up to 7 hours on a single battery charge, ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency during missions. Hot swap design: The V-Line Pro’s DC power allows users to swap out a depleted battery for a fresh one without the drone having to land, enabling uninterrupted flight and continuous operation.

The V-Line Pro’s DC power allows users to swap out a depleted battery for a fresh one without the drone having to land, enabling uninterrupted flight and continuous operation. V-Assist software: The V-Line Pro comes equipped with V-Assist, a mobile app for Android devices that enables seamless communication and control. With V-Assist, users can easily connect to their V-Line Pro via WiFi and access real-time telemetry data, ensuring safe and efficient flight operations.

Read more: Drone Harmony update gives greater real-time control to DJI Dock users

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.