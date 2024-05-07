 Skip to main content

Drone Harmony update gives greater real-time control to DJI Dock users

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | May 7 2024 - 6:07 am PT
drone harmony dji dock
Image: Drone Harmony

Automated drone mission planning platform Drone Harmony has released an exciting new update to help DJI Dock users unlock their flying camera’s potential.

The company has introduced a new feature called “Tap to focus” that can be activated by clicking on any point in a live DJI Dock video feed from the drone. Once you tap on the desired area, the drone will focus its camera on that designated section. This way, you get never-before-seen real-time control of the drone, enabling it to pinpoint critical areas with unprecedented precision.

See this feature in action here:

In addition, Drone Harmony has introduced the following updates:

  • The DJI Dock setup has been streamlined with a crucial warning that Docks must be unlinked before connection. This ensures seamless integration and smoother operations.
  • A host of simulation missions have been made available to enhance your planning experience.
  • A new warning system has been added to alert you when the Dock isn’t connected to media storage, ensuring seamless data management.
  • A new “Stop Fly to Point” button has been introduced to offer greater control and flexibility during missions.
  • A new “Remember Me” button on the login credentials page simplifies email access to the account.
  • Drone Harmony now supports Cloud SDK 1.10, enhancing compatibility and performance for users.

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

