The Buzz Podcast: DJI H30, US Ban and More

This week Yifei and Seth discuss what a possible DJI ban would mean for both enterprise and consumer sectors. All of this take place while DJI released is biggest and most featured packed enterprise camera yet.
Stories:
- DJI is urging all pilots to ‘get involved’ amid threat of US drone ban
- NYPD plans 911 response UAVs to its increasing drone deployment
- DJI releases Zenmuse H30 payloads for M300, M350 RTK drones
- Awaiting DJI drone ban, US pols look to jack tariffs 30%
Hosts:
