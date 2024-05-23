DJI Mavic 3E drone series now supports high-precision geometric flights

DJI drone operators have something new to celebrate with the introduction of geometric flight plans for the Mavic 3 Enterprise series. This latest feature, introduced with a firmware update, makes building 3D missions easier than ever, allowing users to create detailed flight plans in the DJI FlightHub 2 cloud-based drone operations management platform. Once designed, these missions can be seamlessly transferred to the drone’s controller for execution.

One of the standout features of these geometric missions is their precision. They can be planned within 10 feet of the target asset, achieving an impressive 0.8 mm Ground Sample Distance (GSD). This level of detail, combined with the Mavic 3 Enterprise’s 4/3-inch sensor and mechanical shutter, ensures top-notch image quality. For those needing thermal imaging, the Mavic 3 Thermal supports thermal scans, adding another layer of versatility.

The integration of an RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) module brings inch-level flight accuracy, critical for precision tasks. The drone is capable of launching from any location and orientation, even across multiple battery missions. This feature is particularly beneficial for routine inspections, as missions are easily repeatable.

Fresh firmware packages introducing geometric flight planning and more are now available to download for all three variants of the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series: Mavic 3E, Mavic 3T, and Mavic 3M (multispectral) drones. Here are the complete release notes:

Added Geometric Route for mapping of prism- and cylinder-shaped structures.

DJI Pilot 2 can be independently updated on the remote controller.

Added support for importing KML or KMZ files exported by third-party software programs such as ArcGIS, OvitalMap, and LocaSpace Viewer. For OvitalMap, both OVKML and OVKMZ are supported.

Added more color options for camera grid lines.

To see these new features, update your Mavic 3E/3T/3M aircraft firmware to v10.00.06.02 and the remote controller to firmware v02.01.05.00. You will further need to update the DJI Pilot 2 app to v10.0.7.22. While the DJI Assistant 2 (Enterprise Series) remains unchanged at v2.1.12, the updated version of DJI Assistant 2 for MG is 2.1.3. The DJI Terra version compatible with this update is 4.0.10.

