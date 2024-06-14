DJI ban passes the House and moves on to the Senate

Image: Ian Hutchinson

In a vote along party lines, the National Defense Authorization Act, a must-pass bill that funds the Department of Defense for the next fiscal year, was passed by the House of Representatives. Within that bill is a small section that bans DJI from using the FCC frequencies.

After two days of debating and voting on amendments to the 2025 NDAA, the House voted and passed the bill that includes a ban on DJI drone usage in the United States.

The NDAA funds all elements of the DoD and national defense operations of the Department of Energy, and every year a new version of this becomes law for the past six decades. What was once a bill one page long with only three sections, is now over 1000 pages with even more sections, many of which don’t have anything to do with funding the military.

One of these sections, H.R. 2864, or the Countering CCP Drones Act, was added to the bill and can be found under Section 1722. For those who are just hearing about this for the first time, it would remove DJI’s ability to get approval from the FCC, banning any future drones from being imported and possibly grounding current drones.

The bill as it stands does not provide any compensation to those that could be affected by this ban, if it is retroactive.

The NDAA had wide bipartisan support until Thursday when House Republicans tacked on partisan amendments and the Left whipped its members to vote against it. So when the House came to vote on the NDAA Friday, the vote was pretty much along party lines.

However, this should not be taken as Democrats being against the ban, anti-China legislation is popular on both sides of the aisle.

The bill has already started working its way through the Senate. If it passes the Senate then it will go to the President’s desk for signature into law.

After that, the ball is in DJI and the public’s hands if any legal challenges are attempted.

