DJI Fly app update brings new AI features to drone video editing

The latest version of the DJI Fly app is now available to download, and it is packed with powerful new AI features that convert your aerial footage into cinematic masterpieces with minimal effort.

As you likely know, DJI’s Fly app lets users fly drones with a simplified UI, flight tutorials, and an intuitive editor. The standout feature in version 1.13.4 of the app is the enhanced editing experience, which is now powered by artificial intelligence.

With just a single tap, users can create professional-quality videos. The AI analyzes the footage, selects the best clips, applies transitions, and even adds music, ensuring a polished final product. This feature is perfect for users who want to share their aerial adventures quickly without compromising on quality. Whether you’re capturing a stunning landscape or an action-packed event, the AI-powered editing tool saves time and delivers impressive results.

The tech giant has also significantly improved the track editing capabilities within the Fly app. You now have the ability to add subtitles, stickers, and special effects to your videos. This update brings a level of customization previously reserved for desktop editing software, all within the convenience of a mobile app. The ability to add these elements directly to the video tracks allows creators to enhance their storytelling, making videos more engaging and informative.

For those looking to add a creative flair to their aerial photography, the new templates introduced in the DJI Fly app update are a game-changer. One of the highlights is the tilt-shift template, which makes it easy to create a miniature effect in your videos. This popular photographic technique gives the illusion of a tiny, toy-like world and adds a unique perspective to aerial shots.

In addition to these exciting new features, DJI has also addressed several issues and optimized the overall app quality with this update. While the company has not specified which bugs have been fixed, you can expect a more stable and reliable experience within the DJI Fly app.

Also see: LightCut: The video editing app officially recommended by DJI

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.