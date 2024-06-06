DJI drone ban: US could decide company’s fate on June 12

The US Senate will soon deliberate on a significant piece of legislation that could impact your ability to access and operate DJI drones. The bill in question is the “Countering CCP Drones Act” (HR 2684), and it aims to ban new DJI products from entering the US market.

The US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee included this bill in their draft of the FY 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and a Senate Committee will be considering their version of the NDAA bill on June 12.

If enacted, the bill could have far-reaching implications, including the potential retroactive revocation of existing Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approvals for DJI. This means that drones you have already purchased and are currently using could be grounded, irrespective of whether you use them for business or recreational purposes.

The legislative push appears to stem from a combination of fear-mongering and misinformation regarding DJI’s security protocols and operational practices. These concerns are being exacerbated by the prevailing geopolitical climate and efforts to stifle competition in the market.

In contrast, DJI is advocating for cybersecurity standards based on actual security practices rather than the country of manufacture. Here’s DJI:

Instead of measuring a product’s security on country-of-origin, Congress should call on experts to establish a clear list of technology-based performance standards that apply to all drone manufacturers. This would raise the bar on security overall. DJI has invested in security initiatives since 2017 and over time has expanded its range of privacy controls available to both consumer and commercial drone operators.

Nonetheless, it’s important that drone users act before June 12 to make their voices heard. You can inform your Senators about the potential impact this bill could have on you, your community, your business, and your hobbies. Contact your Senators through the Drone Advocacy Alliance or find your representatives’ contact details on the US Senate website.

DJI emphasizes that you should clearly explain how this bill would affect you when reaching out to a senator. “Be respectful and patient. Remember that they may not be as familiar with drone technology and its wide range of uses. Share examples of how you use your drones and help answer their questions,” DJI says.

The importance of taking action now is underscored by the fact that the current bill does not even offer compensation to drone users who may be affected if it is passed. While DJI assures that it is committed to keeping its drones accessible in the US and will explore all possible avenues for recourse if the bill passes, it could prove to be a lengthy and challenging process.

Hence, it becomes critical that drone operators voice their concerns while there is still a chance to influence the outcome.

