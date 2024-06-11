Syncing DJI drone flight logs with Aloft for live telemetry playback

As drone maker DJI prepares to end its flight sync capabilities for US pilots on June 12, drone fleet and airspace management specialist Aloft is making sure that historical logs of its users are synced to the encrypted Aloft Air Control platform.

Presently, Aloft’s automated DJI flight import capabilities with live telemetry playback give users second-by-second details of their aircraft. However, Aloft’s platform supports multiple methods of flight logging, including manual uploading of flight records. And that means can smoothly transition your data to the Air Control platform without losing any critical flight information.

Here’s a detailed guide on how you can manually drag and drop your flights into Aloft’s Air Control platform before the June 12 cutoff date. Do note you need an active Enterprise subscription with the company for this feature to work.

Looking ahead, Aloft is working on new ways to support DJI drones, aiming to minimize the friction in logging flights. This includes developing integrations similar to their recent collaboration with Skydio that unlocked live UTM (Uncrewed Traffic Management) capabilities, essential for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) and other advanced drone operations.

This transition underscores a broader trend in the drone industry: the need for adaptable and resilient solutions. As the market continues to grow and evolve, operators will increasingly rely on platforms like Aloft that offer flexibility, robust support, and innovative features.

Jon Hegranes, CEO and founder of Aloft, says, “Since our founding nearly 10 years ago, Aloft has been drone agnostic. We have built team, fleet, and airspace management tools to enable our users and customers to access the sky with whatever makes/models you need to do the job. Along the way, we’ve built tools to help create, automate, and detail flight logs. The result has been millions of flight logs in the Aloft system from dozens of drone manufacturers.”

Read more: Have you filled out 2024’s biggest drone industry survey yet?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.