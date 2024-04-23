Aloft launches live UTM telemetry for Skydio drones 

Drone fleet management and airspace data specialist Aloft Technologies is joining forces with US drone maker Skydio to integrate live UTM (Uncrewed Traffic Management) telemetry. Available today for all enterprise, government, and public safety customers, you can now see your Skydio aircraft flying in real-time within the full context of the Aloft airspace maps and applications.

Live telemetry is at the center of collaborative efforts by the industry to integrate drones safely into the national airspace system. Providing real-time data directly to drone operators and airspace managers, live telemetry is crucial for enhancing the safety and operational efficiency of complex and advanced operations. It facilitates more informed decision-making and reduces the risk of airspace conflicts

Jon Hegranes, CEO and founder of Aloft, explains that the company’s patented Dynamic Airspace technologies have made this integration possible. “This innovation is not just about enhancing operational capabilities — it’s about setting new standards for safety and scale in drone operations. By integrating real-time telemetry data, we are empowering pilots and regulators with the tools they need to manage and utilize our skies more effectively,” Hegranes says.

All in all, the collaboration is expected to pave the way for advanced UTM solutions to support thousands of drones flying simultaneously in US skies. The technology should benefit a wide range of industries, from emergency services and disaster response to infrastructure inspection and delivery services.

It’s worth noting that this integration builds on the existing automated flight log integration between Skydio and the Aloft Air Control platform.

