FAA, EASA cooperation to boost drone delivery, air taxis

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have pledged to work together to meet the challenges of a fast-changing and evolving aviation industry and the increasing speed of development of future technologies.

During a meeting in Europe, officials from both agencies committed to a robust collaboration aimed at addressing pressing issues in aviation. The partnership will concentrate on several critical areas:

Sustainable aviation: Both agencies are prioritizing environmental sustainability, seeking to reduce aviation’s carbon footprint through technological advancements and regulatory measures. Advanced Air Mobility (AAM): This includes integrating new technologies like drones and urban air mobility vehicles into existing airspace frameworks. Safety standards: Harmonizing safety standards across the Atlantic to ensure consistent, high levels of safety for international flights. Certification processes: Streamlining the certification processes for new aircraft and aviation technologies to promote innovation while maintaining safety.

Acting FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker and EASA Executive Director Florian Guillermet emphasized that by working together, the agencies can more effectively tackle challenges such as climate change, the introduction of new technologies, and evolving safety standards.

Both agencies recognize the necessity of maintaining high safety standards while fostering innovation. And this cooperative effort aims to ensure that technological advancements do not compromise safety but instead enhance it.

As Guillermet put it, “The aviation industry is in the fastest period of change since commercial flights began. New technologies are urgently needed to make the industry more sustainable. Other innovations, for example in artificial intelligence, are emerging rapidly, and we have a generational change in the workforce. It is more important than ever that international aviation regulators work together to accompany the changes and ensure safety needs are always met.”

For the aviation industry, this strengthened partnership means a more predictable and unified regulatory environment. Manufacturers and operators can expect streamlined processes for the certification of new technologies and aircraft, facilitating quicker entry into service. This is particularly crucial for emerging sectors like electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft, which promise significant environmental benefits.

