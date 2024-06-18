 Skip to main content

FAA, EASA cooperation to boost drone delivery, air taxis

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 18 2024 - 5:01 am PT
0 Comments
easa faa aircraft certification aviation innovation
Representational image/Unsplash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have pledged to work together to meet the challenges of a fast-changing and evolving aviation industry and the increasing speed of development of future technologies.

During a meeting in Europe, officials from both agencies committed to a robust collaboration aimed at addressing pressing issues in aviation. The partnership will concentrate on several critical areas:

  1. Sustainable aviation: Both agencies are prioritizing environmental sustainability, seeking to reduce aviation’s carbon footprint through technological advancements and regulatory measures.
  2. Advanced Air Mobility (AAM): This includes integrating new technologies like drones and urban air mobility vehicles into existing airspace frameworks.
  3. Safety standards: Harmonizing safety standards across the Atlantic to ensure consistent, high levels of safety for international flights.
  4. Certification processes: Streamlining the certification processes for new aircraft and aviation technologies to promote innovation while maintaining safety.

Acting FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker and EASA Executive Director Florian Guillermet emphasized that by working together, the agencies can more effectively tackle challenges such as climate change, the introduction of new technologies, and evolving safety standards.

Both agencies recognize the necessity of maintaining high safety standards while fostering innovation. And this cooperative effort aims to ensure that technological advancements do not compromise safety but instead enhance it.

As Guillermet put it, “The aviation industry is in the fastest period of change since commercial flights began. New technologies are urgently needed to make the industry more sustainable. Other innovations, for example in artificial intelligence, are emerging rapidly, and we have a generational change in the workforce. It is more important than ever that international aviation regulators work together to accompany the changes and ensure safety needs are always met.”

For the aviation industry, this strengthened partnership means a more predictable and unified regulatory environment. Manufacturers and operators can expect streamlined processes for the certification of new technologies and aircraft, facilitating quicker entry into service. This is particularly crucial for emerging sectors like electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft, which promise significant environmental benefits.

Read more: Air 3 vs. Mavic 3 Pro vs. Mini 4 Pro: DJI drones compared

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
EASA

EASA

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing