Dronedek, which rebranded to Arrive, has re-rebranded to Arrive AI

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 20 2024 - 5:18 am PT
drone delivery mailbox dronedek arrive ai rebrand
Image: Arrive AI

Arrive Technology, an Indianapolis-based drone delivery mailbox manufacturer formerly known as Dronedek, has announced its second rebrand in little over a year. The company is now called Arrive AI — a name that better reflects the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the autonomous last mile (ALM) industry.

Dronedek rebranded to Arrive in May 2023 when it decided to expand its infrastructure and platform beyond drones to include other forms of robotic (and human) deliveries.

“This rebranding reflects our commitment to providing a more robust and revolutionary solution for our customers. Arrive better captures our larger value proposition and the markets we serve, and we’re confident it will resonate with our followers and investors,” the company said at the time.

The second rebranding this month comes with a new name, new logo (above), new website, and this message from CEO Dan O’Toole:

Our edge is that AI needs data, and we could be the largest AI platform in the world as we grow into our total addressable market. You can’t spell Arrive without AI, and we are poised to provide unparalleled data for the development of advanced AI services and insights to enhance automated delivery.

O’Toole originally envisioned the company as a provider of a secure mailbox for drone delivery. But a decade of iteration has grown that idea into a much more refined device, capable of accepting and sending out packages but also generating millions of data points of consumers: what are they ordering; the speed at which those packages arrive; environmental impacts of autonomous delivery vs. traditional means; savings/efficiency data for healthcare and other industries, etc.

The development follows Arrive AI’s acquisition of medical delivery solutions company AirBox Technologies via reverse merger partner Bruush Oral Care. The combined entity will be publicly listed and focus on the advancement and implementation of Arrive’s smart Mailbox-as-a-Service platform.

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

