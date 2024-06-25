EU Drone Port is now an official drone certification body

EU Drone Port, a specialized testing center based in Barcelona, has been officially recognized by the European Commission as a Notified Body for drone certification. This recognition follows accreditation by the National Accreditation Entity and notification by the State Aviation Safety Agency, making it one of five drone certification gateways in Europe.

A new European regulation, that came into effect in January 2024, mandates that all drone manufacturers undergo a rigorous certification process to ensure the safety of drones operating in European airspace. As such, any drone manufacturer wishing to market their aircraft in the European Union and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) needs to rope in a certification body recognized by the European Commission. This list now includes the 2021-founded EU Drone Port.

In Europe, drones are classified into seven categories, from the smallest to those weighing 25 kg for specific tasks. EU Drone Port is one of the only two certification bodies capable of certifying all seven categories. Certifications issued by EU Drone Port will now be recognized by all national authorities within Europe and EFTA. Additionally, through international agreements, their reports and certificates will be recognized by accreditation bodies in over 100 countries worldwide.

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement,” says Marc Beltran, CEO of EU Drone Port. “This type of recognition is usually reserved for laboratories with more than 20,000 employees. However, we have demonstrated that determination and perseverance are key. We look forward to evaluating drones from around the world and contributing to the safety and professionalism of the drone sector in Europe.”

Read more: New DJI Air 3S leaks amid looming US drone ban

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.