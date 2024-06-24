 Skip to main content

New DJI Air 3S leaks amid looming US drone ban

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 24 2024 - 8:15 am PT
dji air 3s new drone leak

Tech giant DJI, known for its dominance in the consumer drone market, might just be getting ready to unveil yet another innovative flying camera. Photos and videos of what could be the new Air 3S drone have surfaced online. However, this time, the anticipation of a new DJI aircraft is shadowed by potential regulatory hurdles, as the United States considers imposing restrictions on the company’s products.

Leaker Igor Bogdanov has shared a video showing a possible DJI Air 3S test unit in flight. The video showcases a form factor and camera system similar to previous DJI Air series models, which has led to speculation that the Air 3S could build on the features of Air 2S and Air 3. The new DJI drone could potentially offer a dual-camera setup with advanced capabilities, merging a large 1-inch sensor with a smaller 1/1.3-inch sensor.

Now, the potential US ban on DJI drones could limit consumer access to new models. But if the so-called Air 3S is already in the process of gaining certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), it would likely not be affected.

The US House of Representatives recently passed the Countering CCP Drones Act, which, if enacted, would ban DJI drones from the country. This restriction could significantly impact DJI’s dominant position in the consumer drone market. At the same time, drone enthusiasts may find it hard to find alternatives that match DJI’s technological advancements and affordability. And this is why innovation from the company in the form of a likely Air 3S has got the drone community abuzz.

It’s worth mentioning that the dual-camera Air 3, with up to 46 minutes of flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and DJI’s latest O4 HD video transmission system, is currently available at a 10% discount.

