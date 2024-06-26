Germany is using drones to complete 8 hours’ worth of tank inspections in just 30 minutes

Tank terminal operators in Germany are quickly pivoting to drones for cost-effective and reliable tank roof inspections. AI-driven autonomous inspection solutions are helping operators to perform inspection flights remotely, without the need for onsite pilots.

Traditionally, manual inspection of floating roof tanks involves operators climbing 25-meter-high tanks to check their condition. It’s a labor-intensive and risky task prone to human error. Given that tank terminals often have dozens of these tanks, manual inspections can be extremely time-consuming and hazardous. This is why Energy Robotics, an AI software platform for autonomous inspection robots, comes in.

Energy Robotics says its drones can complete what would normally be eight hours of manual inspections in just 30 minutes. Controlled remotely, thanks to Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) approvals in the EU, these drones can conduct automated flights, eliminating the need for inspectors to be present on-site. Consequently, workers can focus on more critical tasks, improving their health and longevity by avoiding the physical strain of manual inspections.

Energy Robotics stresses that in addition to boosting safety and operational efficiency, the drone solution is cost-effective, allowing asset owners to achieve a return on investment within a year. When executing an automated flight, the drone departs from its docking station, flies without human intervention, and collects inspection data, which is then uploaded directly to the cloud for AI processing.

During flights, drones capture high-resolution color and thermal images to inspect tank roof seals, monitor rainwater presence, and check grounding cables. The AI applications process these images to provide actionable insights, such as detecting water levels on the roof. This technology eliminates the need for operators to be on-site for drone flights, battery changes, or data retrieval.

Energy Robotics’ technology is also versatile, enabling the integration of ground-based robots for comprehensive inspections. Shell has successfully deployed a mixed fleet of these robots and drones at its largest site in Germany. “The different specifications of the individual models give us the flexibility we need to inspect many points automatically,” says Thomas Klein, digital innovation lead at Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Rheinland.

Marc Dassler, cofounder and CEO of Energy Robotics, emphasizes the importance of regular monitoring for safe and efficient tank terminal operations. “Our AI-driven software empowers automated drones and robots to collect high-quality data, ensuring effective asset maintenance and operational efficiency. Our drone solution is regulation-ready with multiple BVLOS approvals, strengthening our ties with German authorities and paving the way for future deployments.”

