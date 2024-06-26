 Skip to main content

BRINC drones now support real-time streaming of 911 calls

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 26 2024 - 12:29 am PT
0 Comments
brinc drone first responder 911 HigherGround

Public safety drone technology specialist BRINC has partnered with mission-critical communications software developer HigherGround to enable real-time 911 call streaming.

BRINC recently announced a new nested drone solution designed specifically for Drone as First Responder (DFR) operations. The integration of HigherGround’s Live911 software alongside live video feeds from BRINC drones will help to enhance emergency response effectiveness by providing officers with comprehensive information about emergencies.

Traditionally, dispatchers relay critical information, including call summaries, only verbally, which can lead to missing crucial details. Now, teleoperators can hear 911 emergency calls in real-time. In addition, officers in the field can hear what is occurring in real-time as well as see the drone’s live video feed for immediate situation updates before they arrive on the scene.

Access to full 911 call details and live visuals allows officers to assess situations more accurately and make better-informed decisions for enhanced de-escalation. Real-time data integration enables quicker and more precise responses, as officers no longer need to rely solely on dispatcher summaries that may omit critical information.

“Integrating Live911’s real-time call streaming with our DFR solution addresses a critical gap in emergency response,” says BRINC CEO and founder Blake Resnick. “This ensures officers receive comprehensive, unfiltered information, improving their situational awareness and response efficiency.”

Read more: New DJI Air 3S leaks amid looming US drone ban

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

First responders

First responders
public safety

public safety
BRINC

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications