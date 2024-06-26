BRINC drones now support real-time streaming of 911 calls

Public safety drone technology specialist BRINC has partnered with mission-critical communications software developer HigherGround to enable real-time 911 call streaming.

BRINC recently announced a new nested drone solution designed specifically for Drone as First Responder (DFR) operations. The integration of HigherGround’s Live911 software alongside live video feeds from BRINC drones will help to enhance emergency response effectiveness by providing officers with comprehensive information about emergencies.

Traditionally, dispatchers relay critical information, including call summaries, only verbally, which can lead to missing crucial details. Now, teleoperators can hear 911 emergency calls in real-time. In addition, officers in the field can hear what is occurring in real-time as well as see the drone’s live video feed for immediate situation updates before they arrive on the scene.

Access to full 911 call details and live visuals allows officers to assess situations more accurately and make better-informed decisions for enhanced de-escalation. Real-time data integration enables quicker and more precise responses, as officers no longer need to rely solely on dispatcher summaries that may omit critical information.

“Integrating Live911’s real-time call streaming with our DFR solution addresses a critical gap in emergency response,” says BRINC CEO and founder Blake Resnick. “This ensures officers receive comprehensive, unfiltered information, improving their situational awareness and response efficiency.”

