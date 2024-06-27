DJI LightCut update brings iOS 18 beta support

DJI has updated its LightCut video editing app for Apple users, including support for the recently released iOS 18 beta and fixing an issue with footage import.

LightCut is an AI-powered video editing app that offers superfast shooting and editing functions for DJI drone and handheld footage, including that from Air 3 and Osmo Mobile 6 — available at incredible deal prices in DJI’s half-yearly sale.

Lightcut aims to make video editing seamless for beginners and allows professional users to get content ready for social media sharing in a jiffy. One of the biggest draws of Lightcut is its smooth device-to-app connection that allows for an easy and quick real-time preview of the footage. You don’t need to export any footage, which saves storage space on your smartphone. Simply select the shots you want and the app’s one-tap editing feature will convert them into a cinematic, sharable short video, even in 4K UHD.

LightCut is designed to recognize many of the common scenarios in which DJI devices are used. The app’s AI algorithms can intelligently analyze the footage and identify themes such as aerial, outdoor, cycling, diving, skiing, traveling, parties, food, and daily life to recommend suitable horizontal or vertical video templates. The app also suggests music, filters, effects, and even stickers, helping you to create super fun videos with just a few taps.

You also have the flexibility to make creative videos yourself by trimming and merging clips and adding text, music, stickers, effects, and transitions. Try “Tilt-Shift” effects to give your shots a miniaturized and unique look or check out “City Streets” and other urban settings for truly stunning results.

For DJI drone users, the video editing app packs in special templates compatible with MasterShots, so you can create amazing aerial videos that awe and impress. Similarly, DJI action camera users will find ready-to-use templates for different kinds of sports such as cycling and skiing as well as an “Aqua” filter that helps to beautify underwater diving shots.

For Osmo Mobile users, LightCut doubles up as an inspiration library. The app’s Inspire Cam feature provides a step-by-step shooting guide for a wide variety of scenarios that you can follow to make your own masterpieces. After filming, use the one-tap editing function and generate a 4K HD video to share on social media.

Download the latest version of LightCut here.

Apple iOS 18 is currently available for developer beta testers, with a public beta expected in July and a general release scheduled for September. The update includes new home screen customization, improvements to dark mode, and more.

