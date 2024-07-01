New DJI action camera coming? Osmo Action 5 Pro spotted online

DJI Osmo Action 4 was launched in August 2023

Tech giant DJI may soon unveil a new action camera, the Osmo Action 5 Pro. This information, disclosed through a regulatory filing spotted by a DJI leaker, hints at a potentially significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Osmo Action 4.

The leak comes from Igor Bogdanov, who spotted the new product on the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority website. The information has not yet surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database.

The fact that the new DJI action camera will carry the “Pro” label points to enhancements that could include many more advanced features, competing directly with GoPro’s flagship Hero 12 Black. The Osmo Action 4, which launched in August 2023, has been a strong alternative to GoPro, but the new model could elevate DJI’s offering with substantial improvements.

Speculation surrounds the possible inclusion of a 1-inch sensor, a notable upgrade from the current model’s 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor. This would align the Osmo Action 5 Pro more closely with competitors like the Insta360 One R, which boasts a 1-inch edition co-engineered with Leica, and the Insta360 Ace Pro with its 8K capabilities. It’s worth mentioning that DJI’s latest handheld camera, Osmo Pocket 3, also features a 1-inch sensor.

Additionally, DJI could introduce enhancements in battery life and video performance. Expectations include improved photography modes and potentially higher-resolution video recording, which could justify the “Pro” moniker. However, these enhancements will likely come with a higher price tag compared to the Osmo Action 4, which is currently available for $299.

DJI is also expected to launch a new Air series drone soon.

