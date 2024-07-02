From drones to ecomobility: DJI is getting into e-bikes

DJI, the global leader in drone technology, appears to be branching into an unexplored market with the company’s official Instagram account teasing a new Amflow Bikes brand built around a DJI Avinox mid-drive motor.

DJI’s move into electric mountain bikes marks a notable expansion beyond its established expertise in aerial and camera technology. But let’s not forget that it taps into the company’s established user base of adventure enthusiasts. Many bikers currently use DJI action cameras with mountain biking kits and follow-me drones, and are familiar with the brand.

Moreover, diversification will help DJI mitigate risks associated with the drone market’s regulatory challenges and saturation. By entering the e-bike market, DJI can expand its product portfolio and also tap into a growing consumer base seeking high-performance trail biking solutions.

Although detailed specifications of the Avinox e-bikes have yet to be fully disclosed, multiple leaks have surfaced online to provide a glimpse into the anticipated specifications and features. And given DJI’s technological track record, you can rest assured that these e-bikes will score high on both quality and innovation.

Also see: ‘We had nothing to do with it’: Skydio CEO on DJI drone ban bill

To begin with, images leaked online showcase a sleek design. One of the standout features is said to be the Avinox mid-drive motor which would ensure a smooth ride quality and a low center of gravity for improved stability while tackling steep gradients and off-road terrain.

DJI’s expertise in battery technology, honed through years of developing drones, is also expected to play a crucial role in the Amflow e-bikes. Efficient power management and fast-charging capabilities are anticipated, ensuring that riders spend more time on the road and less time waiting for their bikes to charge.

In addition, the Avinox e-bikes are rumored to include smart connectivity options. This could involve integration with DJI’s existing app ecosystem, allowing riders to monitor performance metrics, track routes, and customize settings via their smartphones.

Some rumored tech-specs of DJI e-bike. Expecting a new DJI Care Ride. pic.twitter.com/fau0eXperT — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) July 2, 2024

An official announcement from DJI about Amflow Bikes is expected on July 3 at 9 a.m. CEST.

Read more: The secret to DJI’s drone market dominance: Revealed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.