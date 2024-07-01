House leaders urge DHS, DOE to declassify DJI drone threat

Representational image/Unsplash

US lawmakers are urging the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Energy (DOE) to declassify information regarding the potential national security risks posed by Chinese-manufactured drones, particularly DJI.

The request by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) underscores growing concerns about national security and the protection of critical infrastructure from foreign surveillance and cyber threats.

The impetus for the appeal centers around drones manufactured by Chinese companies, such as DJI and Autel, which dominate the global drone market.

DJI and Autel drones are widely used in various sectors across the US, including law enforcement, agriculture, and critical infrastructure monitoring. However, their dominance has raised red flags among lawmakers and security experts who fear these drones could be exploited for espionage, data theft, or cyberattacks.

So, now, in a letter addressed to DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) director Jen Easterly and DOE’s principal deputy under secretary Derek Passarelli, lawmakers argue that public interest far outweighs any possible interest in keeping this information on these threats classified. They contend that transparency will enable local and state agencies, as well as private sector entities, to take necessary precautions and develop robust countermeasures.

The lawmakers express particular concern over reports that data collected by these drones may be transmitted back to servers in China, potentially allowing the Chinese government access to sensitive information.

The letter says, “DJI and Autel’s commercial relationship with thousands of state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) law enforcement agencies in the United States adds a layer of complexity to this issue. The widespread adoption of PRC drones by SLTT law enforcement agencies may inadvertently expose them to cybersecurity risks that are not well understood, while simultaneously undermining our national security. Multiple federal agencies have warned against or banned the procurement of certain drones originating in China, due to the risks they pose. However, the details of these drone threats remain classified.”

The DHS and DOE have yet to respond to the request, but the pressure from Congress is mounting. Last month, the House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025, which included a provision that bans the sale of DJI drones in the United States.

