‘We had nothing to do with it’: Skydio CEO on DJI drone ban bill

Adam Bry, Skydio CEO, at a hearing by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party

Adam Bry, CEO of Skydio, has decided to address criticism that his company is lobbying for a DJI drone ban in the US to eliminate competition.

Bry took to LinkedIn to emphasize that Skydio, as a leading US drone manufacturer, has faced unwarranted criticism regarding its stance on Chinese drones, particularly DJI. He clarified that Skydio has not advocated for nor lobbied in favor of restrictions on DJI drones. Instead, the company’s involvement in government relations primarily aims to support the transition to American or allied-made drones in critical sectors like national defense and infrastructure inspection.

When Bry recently appeared before the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party in a hearing on China’s dominance in the drone sector, he asserted that the risks associated with Chinese drones are real. But he also advocated for a substantial transition period and financial support for end-users transitioning to alternative solutions.

Regarding Skydio’s role in government relations, Bry highlighted that it constitutes a minimal fraction of the company’s overall budget and focuses on enabling customers in heavily regulated industries to utilize drones effectively. He underscored that such efforts are essential for navigating the complexities of selling to government entities.

“Lobbying is simply how selling to the government works,” Bry said. “If you’re selling to a private company you want to pitch the C-suite because they set the budget and the priorities. If you’re selling to the government you want to pitch policymakers that do the same.”

So, the focus instead should be on how restrictions on Chinese drones had bipartisan support because that underscores the seriousness of the issue, Bry pointed out. He also acknowledged the broader concerns about Chinese industrial policies across various sectors, emphasizing that these issues extend beyond drones to encompass broader geopolitical and economic considerations.

In response to criticisms from competitors, Bry expressed confidence in Skydio’s commitment to innovation and customer success. He urged stakeholders to consider the company’s track record in advancing drone autonomy technology and enhancing product capabilities.

“I am not surprised or bothered that DJI’s talking points on the issue focus on Skydio,” Bry said. “They are desperately trying to misdirect. I’m also not surprised that their network of resellers and other folks with an economic dependence on DJI repeat these talking points. The only thing that bums me out is to see a few folks within the communities of drone users we serve attack Skydio – especially public safety – for whom we have so much respect, and are so motivated to support.”

Bry is now encouraging those interested to review his congressional testimony below for a firsthand perspective on Skydio’s position and engage with independent analyses to gain a comprehensive understanding of the issues at hand.

