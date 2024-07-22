 Skip to main content

Deal alert: DJI Avata FPV drone combo falls to lowest-ever price

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 22 2024 - 4:56 am PT
Launched last year with a price tag of $1,278, the incredible DJI Avata Explorer first-person view (FPV) drone combo is available to buy right now for only $759.

The DJI Avata is a 4K ultra-wide-angle FPV drone designed for total immersion and bold flying. Its built-in propeller guard means that if Avata comes in contact with an object, it can bounce back, stay in the air, and keep on flying. Avata also features downward binocular vision and ToF infrared sensing to detect obstacles below, allowing you to perform low-altitude or indoor flights.

Though the Avata FPV aircraft was released in August 2022, the Explorer combo with DJI Goggles Integra and DJI RC Motion 2 was unveiled only in late March 2023. The best discounts this combo has seen in recent times have got it down to $889, but never, ever before to $759. And that makes this an extremely rare deal on a DJI drone that lets you experience the world like never before!

DJI Avata Explorer combo

Picture this: You’re walking along a rugged mountain road. Suddenly, you take off straight into the air, zip through a dense forest filled with trees, and then dive down a vertical cliff face. If that sounds interesting, you might just fall in love with the DJI Avata!

When used with the RC Motion 2, you only need to turn your wrist to control the direction of flight, and the Avata will fly wherever you point. You can also press the accelerator to control the speed of flying forward, or release the accelerator to let the aircraft hover in place. The control is intuitive and easy to learn.

And you will especially like the Goggles Integra because, compared to traditional FPV headsets, this innovative offering from DJI adds an integrated battery headband, making it more convenient to wear. These full HD and low-latency video transmission goggles also support the head tracking function, which allows you to experience immersive flight more freely.

Basically, whether you’re a beginner or a pro, the DJI Avata Explorer combo will allow you to experience limitless flight and capture unique shots that leave viewers in awe.

Read more: DJI releases new firmware for Mavic 3 drone series

