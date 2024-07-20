DJI releases new firmware for Mavic 3 drone series

DJI is issuing fresh firmware updates for its flagship Hasselblad camera drone series, Mavic 3. New firmware is available for Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Classic, and Mavic 3 Pro, as well as DJI RC and RC Pro drone remote controllers.

All drones in the Mavic 3 series can shoot epic images thanks to their powerful camera performance, but each is a bit different from the other. The Mavic 3 Classic has one 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera, which does not support the gimbal lock function. Mavic 3 has two cameras: in addition to a Hasselblad camera, it has a 162mm tele camera and supports a gimbal lock. The Mavic 3 Pro, meanwhile, has three cameras: in addition to a Hasselblad camera and an upgraded 166mm tele camera, it has a new 70mm tele camera, which can be used to capture subjects and their surroundings with more compression.

Recently, a Mavic 3 Pro drone was used to capture the full climbing route of Mount Everest. The viral video showcased the awe-inspiring journey from the base camp at 5,300 meters to the summit at 29,000 feet, highlighting the rugged beauty and sheer scale of the world’s highest peak.

Coming to the firmware updates, according to the release notes shared by DJI, the new Mavic 3 software package adds support for the Remote ID requirements of some countries and regions. In addition, the update fixes some known issues. This usually refers to updation in regular software running logic or fixing some problems that do not affect the use of the product. Nonetheless, the tech giant recommends that you update the firmware in time to get a better experience.

You can update the DJI Mavic 3 aircraft firmware to v01.00.1400, while the Mavic 3 Classic and Mavic 3 Pro aircraft can be updated to firmware versions v01.00.0700 and v01.01.0600 respectively. The latest firmware versions for the remote controllers are as follows:

DJI RC-N1: v04.18.0500

DJI RC: v01.03.1600

DJI RC Pro: v03.02.0800

In addition, you will need to update the DJI Fly app to v1.13.8 for iOS devices and v1.13.9 for Android platforms.

