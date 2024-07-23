Donuts take flight with Manna drone delivery

Imagine getting your favorite donuts delivered right to your doorstep, but not by a delivery driver – by a drone! Manna, a drone delivery startup with Irish roots, has teamed up with Offbeat Donuts to make this dream scenario a reality for Dublin residents.

Manna’s state-of-the-art drones are capable of making speedy deliveries in less than three minutes, ensuring that your donuts arrive fresh and ready to devour. Offbeat Donuts, a traditional Irish bakery, is excited to offer this innovative service that will allow you to satisfy your sweet tooth in record time, whether you’re craving a classic glazed or seasonal special.

The collaboration between Manna and Offbeat Donuts highlights the growing trend of drone delivery services, which are becoming increasingly popular for their efficiency and novelty. This new service is set to debut in the Blanchardstown area, making it easier than ever for donut lovers to get their fix without leaving the comfort of their homes.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver even more joy to our customers through our new partnership with Offbeat Donuts, a homegrown Irish brand – just like Manna – renowned for their freshly made, from-scratch donuts crafted with passion and tradition,” says Michael Cunningham, head of commercial partnerships for Manna Drone Delivery. “By leveraging innovative drone technology, we’re now able to bring these delectable treats straight to your back garden, ensuring the freshest donut experience imaginable.”

Sandra O’Casey, director of Offbeat Donuts, adds, “At Offbeat Donuts, we’re all about pushing the boundaries of flavor and fun. Our partnership with Manna is a natural extension of this spirit, taking our freshly made donuts to new heights – literally. We’re thrilled to see Ireland’s first fresh donut take to the skies and can’t wait to continue surprising and delighting our customers with this innovative delivery experience.”

