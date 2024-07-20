Heading to Las Vegas? Don’t miss this weekly drone show

Vegas just got a whole lot brighter! Atomic Golf Las Vegas has launched the first-ever residency drone show, adding a dazzling twist to the city’s nightlife. Last night, the golf entertainment hotspot kicked off a twelve-week series with 400 drones painting the night sky with stunning designs, leaving hundreds of attendees in awe.

“We are thrilled to add this experience to our weekly lineup,” says Alex Christiansen, creative director at Atomic Golf. “With our nightly laser show already captivating audiences, a residency drone show perfectly complements our brand and enhances the Atomic Golf experience.”

Every Thursday, the venue plans to host not one, but two breathtaking drone shows at 9 and 11 p.m. Whether you’re marveling at 200 drones or the full spectacle of 1,000, you’re in for a visual treat. The best part? Entry to the show is free! For a guaranteed spot, you can reserve a bay for prime seating and the ultimate viewing experience.

So, don’t miss out on adding this jaw-dropping drone show to your Vegas itinerary. It’s a must-see event that promises to light up your night in the most spectacular way.

Atomic Golf is located next to The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower at 1850 S. Main Street.

Read more: DJI releases new firmware for Mavic 3 drone series

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.