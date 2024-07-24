 Skip to main content

DJI releases new firmware for Mini 3 Pro drone

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 24 2024 - 12:17 am PT
0 Comments
dji mini 3 pro drone firmware

DJI has released a new firmware update for the mini-sized, mega-capable Mini 3 Pro drone.

Mini 3 Pro aircraft firmware version 01.00.0900 is now out alongside RC-N1 remote controller firmware v04.14.0700, DJI RC remote controller firmware v01.03.1600, and RC Pro remote controller firmware v03.02.0800. To benefit from this firmware update, you’ll also need to update your DJI Fly app to its latest version (v1.13.8 for iOS and v1.13.10 for Android).

According to the release notes shared by DJI, the update fixes some known issues. This usually refers to updation in regular software running logic or fixing some problems that do not affect the use of the product. Nonetheless, the tech giant recommends that you update the firmware in time to get a better experience.

The Mini 3 Pro is anyway one of DJI’s most powerful sub-250-gram camera drones because it pairs a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with tri-directional obstacle sensing, ActiveTrack flight modes, and up to 34 minutes of flight time.

The pro-level drone shoots 4K HDR video and captures 48MP RAW photos, while its gimbal rotates 90 degrees to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media. You can also adjust parameters such as the max speed, angular velocity, yaw smoothness, brake sensitivity, expo, and tilt smoothness to capture pro-level cinematic footage. In addition, the D-Cinelike Color mode provides more visual information, richer color possibilities, and more flexibility when editing.

You can also use the Mini 3 Pro to experience immersive FPV flights.

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

