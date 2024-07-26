FAA clears first Category 2 DJI drone for flying over people

In a landmark decision, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given the green light to the first Category 2 DJI drone (weighing more than .55 pounds) to fly over people without waivers.

Commercial drone operators using the DJI Dock 2 can now operate the DJI M3D or DJI M3TD platforms over populated areas more freely – provided they equip the drones with a parachute system developed by Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions (AVSS).

Basically, the AVSS PRS-M3DT parachute system has received the FAA’s Declaration of Compliance (DOC) for both Category 2 and Category 3 operations. This parachute system can be attached to DJI’s M3D and M3TD drones, allowing them to safely and legally fly over people without the need for any special permission from the FAA.

This approval is a game-changer for the industry because it not only marks the first-ever Category 2 DOC but also expands operational possibilities by allowing higher wind limits under Category 3 conditions. This achievement was made possible by AVSS’s prior FAA-approved Means of Compliance (MOC).

Mariah Murray, VP of operations at AVSS, expressed her excitement saying, “After several years of working to receive approval for the MOC with key partners and the recent completion of ASTM F3322 and ASTM F3389 for the DJI Dock 2, these Category 2 and Category 3 DOC approvals by the FAA is a major milestone for AVSS. The work for the MOC and DOC required our team to adapt and innovate to ensure our drone parachute product lines could enable flight over people in the USA. With these DOC in hand, AVSS looks forward to bringing more drones to the DOC approval list, including the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise, Skydio X10, and Brinc Responder.”

Generally, Category 2 and Category 3 delineate performance-based eligibility and operational criteria for conducting drone operations over people using drones weighing more than .55 pounds without an airworthiness certificate under Part 21.

Category 2 enables sustained flight over open-air gatherings, while Category 3 imposes additional safety limitations. Under Category 3, drone operations over crowds are prohibited unless conducted within or over closed- or restricted-access areas, where individuals are duly notified of potential drone flights, or if the drone maintains flight over individuals who are directly involved in the operation or are situated under protective structures or stationary vehicles.

