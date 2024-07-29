DJI Neo drone hits FCC database amid spy video, price leaks

Lawmakers may be trying hard to block Americans from using DJI products, but DJI is doing what DJI does best: innovate. A new listing from the tech giant has just hit the FCC database with the name DJI Neo. And leaked information and spy videos suggest it might be a tiny, pocket-sized drone that could also be safe for indoor use!

According to the FCC label, the Neo will be powered by a 7.3V, 1435mAh (10.5 Wh) battery — a sizeable reduction compared to other popular DJI models. Speculation around the Neo’s specifications by drone industry experts points to it weighing around 169 grams, making it one of the most lightweight drones DJI has ever designed.

The Ryze Tech Tello, which incorporates DJI’s flight control technology and Intel processors, weighs even less at 80 grams. But that drone has been out of production for some time now, with DJI shuttering its entire STEAM Education division last year.

The DJI Mini series, meanwhile, has plenty of options under 249 grams, suitable for beginners and professionals alike. But there’s no sub-250-gram drone from DJI that offers the safety of a full propeller cage for indoor or proximity flying — like the popular HOVERAir X1 or the discontinued Snap Pixy drone.

Neo’s flight time is estimated at 15 minutes based on the battery capacity, with the drone likely featuring a single-axis gimbal.

Take a look at the FCC labels and leaked spy video below:

Spark back to life in a Mavic form? pic.twitter.com/V9B19qb5R2 — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) July 25, 2024

If the Neo is indeed a “hover” drone, designed to float and capture selfies or aerial shots with ease, it would align with rumors that the flying camera could come with a low price point and a folding design that makes it extremely portable. A leaked Walmart listing has hinted at a possible price of $329 for the DJI Neo Fly More Combo, which would include additional batteries, a charging hub, and a shoulder bag​. The listing also stated that DJI Neo will have the following features:

Hand take-off and landing

Smart interactive drone

Great for beginners

Built-in camera

Mais algumas informações sobre o DJI Neo pic.twitter.com/WaDK9m0BLy — DroneMood (@dronemoodbr) July 28, 2024

