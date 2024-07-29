Tourist fined $9K for flying Air 2 drone over Marina Bay

On what was supposed to be the start of a relaxing vacation, a 68-year-old Chinese tourist found himself tangled in legal trouble for flying a DJI drone illegally over Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay.

Arriving in Singapore on June 25 with his wife, Zhong Zhensheng was eager to capture the beauty of the city, according to a report in the Straits Times. Later that day, he took his Mavic Air 2 drone to Marina Barrage, wanting to take some stunning aerial shots. But his enthusiasm led him into hot water instead.

After two drone flights, totaling 26 minutes and reaching heights of 148 meters, Zhong’s vacation plans took a nosedive when the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) detected the illegal activity and notified the police.

Zhong was fined $9,000 (S$12,000) last week, pleading guilty to three offenses under the Air Navigation Act. This hefty fine followed his failure to obtain a permit required for drone flights above 60 meters in a protected area. Marina Barrage, designated a protected zone in March 2024, restricts recreational drone operations without proper authorization. Zhong took 38 photographs with his two flights.

Deputy public prosecutor Cheah Wenjie emphasized the retiree’s neglect of due diligence. “A simple online search would have informed him that Marina Bay was a protected area,” Cheah pointed out, pushing for a fine between $11,200 and $13,500.

Zhong’s lawyer, Daniel Loh, argued for a reduced fine of $6,700, citing a lack of clear signage prohibiting drone use and the drone’s outdated safety feature that failed to alert Zhong to the restrictions. Loh also said that while Zhong had intended to stay in Singapore for only two days, he had been “stranded” in the country because of the court case.

The incident underscores the importance of understanding local drone laws and regulations before taking to the skies. In 2023, CAAS reported 309 cases of illegal drone usage. From these, eight individuals and seven companies were hauled to the court, resulting in fines ranging from $3,000 to $33,000. Other cases were settled with out-of-court fines and warnings.

Read more: DJI Neo drone hits FCC database amid spy video, price leaks

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.