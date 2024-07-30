 Skip to main content

FPV pilots can finally use DJI Goggles 3 with O3 Air Unit

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 30 2024 - 8:16 am PT
The FPV drone community has something exciting to celebrate: DJI has finally integrated the O3 Air Unit with the DJI Goggles 3. This means no more juggling multiple headsets for different drones. Now, owners of the DJI Goggles 3 can effortlessly connect to both the Avata 2 and custom-built FPV drones equipped with the O3 Air Unit.

The backward compatibility has been made possible through new firmware updates for the DJI Goggles 3, DJI FPV Remote Controller 3, as well as the O3 Air Unit.

The firmware of the DJI O3 Air Uint can be updated without powering on the device. Simply connect the device to a computer using a USB-C cable. Launch DJI Assistant 2 (Consumer Drone Series) and select v01.03.0000 under “Firmware Update”.

Similarly, update DJI Goggles 3 to v01.00.0300 using DJI Assistant 2 on a computer or the DJI Fly app on your smartphone. If you plan to use these devices with DJI FPV Remote Controller 3, first pair it with Goggles 3 and it should update alongside the headset to v01.00.0200.

Note that the firmware update may reset various flight parameters such as RTH Altitude and Maximum Flight Distance. So, before updating, take note of your preferred settings and readjust them afterward. Also, remember to restart all devices after updating.

Once you’ve updated all firmware, you can pair the Goggles 3 with the O3 Air Unit by selecting the device in the headset menu. For binding, hold the goggles’ power button until it beeps, signaling pairing mode. Then, connect the drone battery and press the Link button on the Air Unit until it blinks green. The goggles and Air Unit should bind automatically in seconds.

