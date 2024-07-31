 Skip to main content

China is lifting export curbs on certain high-tech consumer drones

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 31 2024 - 11:50 pm PT
US lawmakers may be trying hard to block Americans from using Chinese drone tech, but the Chinese government is busy paving the way for its drone companies to further dominate international markets. China’s Ministry of Commerce has announced a relaxation of export curbs on some of its most advanced consumer drones, effective Sept. 1.

Last year, amid heightened tensions with the United States, China imposed temporary yet stringent export controls on certain long-range drones, citing “national security” concerns. These included a two-year ban on exporting high-performance consumer drones that could also be leveraged for military applications.

Now, with the easing of these restrictions, China appears ready to capitalize on its technological advancements and market leadership. However, the updated regulations still require exporters to obtain approval for drones and related equipment with specific capabilities, such as advanced lasers, infrared imaging, radar, and radio equipment. The intent remains to prevent the misuse of these technologies in war zones.

“As a major producer and exporter of drones, China has decided to moderately expand export controls on drones based on thorough evaluation and demonstration, and this does not target any specific country or region,” the ministry said.

Officials added that the Chinese government firmly supports Chinese companies in the international trade and cooperation of drones in the civilian field, opposes the illegal use of civilian drones for non-peaceful purposes, and opposes the frequent use of drones as an excuse by individual countries to impose illegal sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals.

