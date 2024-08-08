NYC drone flood warnings a hit and a miss

Representational image/Unsplash

New York City implemented an innovative approach to emergency communications this week by deploying drones to deliver urgent flood warnings to residents. While the initiative aimed at increasing safety in flood-prone areas, it has sparked a mixed response from the public.

The drones, equipped with loudspeakers, were dispatched to neighborhoods in Queens, the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Staten Island, delivering messages urging residents to prepare for evacuation in the event of flooding. The idea, championed by Mayor Eric Adams, reflected the city’s commitment to leveraging technology for public safety. Yet, as the drones delivered messages in both English and Spanish, they quickly became a topic of discussion on social media for their awkward Spanish pronunciations.

Residents and online users criticized the Spanish warnings as “incomprehensible” and “garbled robotic speech.” Many questioned why native speakers weren’t involved in recording the messages. They highlighted the need for culturally sensitive and effective communication in a city where Spanish is spoken in many households.

Zach Iscol, the city’s emergency management commissioner, acknowledged the error, stating that the issue lay with the computer-generated recording rather than the translation itself. He assured the public that steps were being taken to prevent similar mishaps in the future​.

Thanks for flagging this. I’m very proud of the work our team has done preparing for this storm, but this shouldn’t have happened and we’re going to make sure it doesn’t happen again. — Zach Iscol 🗽🍎 (@zachiscol) August 6, 2024

Despite these challenges, some see the drones as a promising step forward. Jason Rivera, chair of the Section on Emergency and Crisis Management at the American Society of Public Administration, praised the effort as “an innovative use of technology.” However, others, like Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, argue that drones alone are not enough and that the city needs a more comprehensive flood strategy.

Moreover, concerns extend beyond language issues. Privacy advocates have raised questions about the broader implications of drone use in public spaces. Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, called for greater transparency regarding how drones are used, stressing the need for public dialogue about potential privacy infringements​. “It sounds really benign and potentially quite helpful, but in fact, there are so many unanswered questions that New Yorkers have to be concerned,” she said.

As NYC grapples with the complexities of climate change, the introduction of drones highlights the city’s efforts to innovate and adapt. However, the mixed reactions underscore the need for clear communication and comprehensive planning to ensure these technological advancements truly serve the public interest.

