DJI releases new firmware update for Inspire 3 drone

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 9 2024 - 5:50 am PT
0 Comments
DJI has rolled out a new firmware update for its flagship Inspire 3 cinema drone, fixing pesky bugs to enhance the remote controller performance.

Inspire 3 features a full-frame 8K imaging system and DJI O3 Pro video transmission and control system. The drone’s last few firmware updates have been substantial, bringing capabilities such as support for the DJI High-Bright Remote Monitor and the Vision Assist safety function that allows operators to identify potential obstacles through the remote controller view and navigate confidently around them.

The latest firmware, however, focuses on housekeeping, fixing minor bugs and performance issues. Nonetheless, the tech giant recommends that you update the firmware in time to get a better experience. Here are the latest firmware versions:

  • Aircraft firmware: v01.00.06.00
  • Remote controller firmware: v02.04.06.00
  • Intelligent Battery firmware: v04.01.00.64
  • Charging Hub firmware: v05.02.13.46
  • Zenmuse X9-8K Air Firmware: v01.00.23.00
  • DJI Pilot 2 App: v5.4.1.5
  • DJI Assistant 2 (DJI Inspire Series): v2.0.1

To upgrade, users can utilize the DJI Assistant 2 or DJI Pilot 2 for the aircraft and remote controller. The DJI Pilot 2 app updates automatically with the remote controller firmware, ensuring a seamless transition. DJI advises users to restart the aircraft, remote controller, and DJI Pilot 2 or DJI Assistant 2 if the update fails initially.

Read more: DJI Neo drone, Action 5 Pro camera release dates leak

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

