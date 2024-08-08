 Skip to main content

DJI Neo drone, Action 5 Pro camera release dates leak

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 8 2024 - 5:18 am PT
The release dates of the DJI Neo indoor-friendly FPV drone and Osmo Action 5 Pro camera have leaked online, and it looks like we may not have to wait too long for new DJI gear!

According to leaker Igor Bogdanov, the DJI Neo drone and Osmo Action 5 Pro camera are slated for release on August 20 and August 28, respectively.

The DJI Neo has been generating a lot of buzz in the drone community, and with good reason. Leaked information suggests this small, Cinewhoop-style beginner-friendly drone will feature a 16-minute flight time with features like AI subject tracking, 4K ultra-stabilized video, and full-coverage propeller guards. Weighing just 135 grams, the Neo’s lightweight design makes it ideal for indoor use and spontaneous adventures, much like the HOVERAir X1 selfie drone.

What’s more, the Neo’s Fly More Combo bundle, rumored to cost $329, hints at compatibility with DJI’s Goggles 3 for an immersive first-person view experience. A video from Quadricottero News seems to show the Neo already appearing in the Goggles 3 beta firmware’s setup menu (above). But it is not known whethere DJI would announce the compatibility at the time of the initial launch or at a later date. In any case, it’s good to know that this is a possibility.

Meanwhile, the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro camera is shrouded in mystery, with leaks suggesting it may not be a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the $299 Osmo Action 4. Despite its “Pro” name, the Action 5 Pro is expected to retain similar specifications, such as a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, an f/2.8 aperture, and a 155-degree field of view. Still, rumors hint at improvements in image stabilization and video bit rates, promising a more refined user experience. An optional larger battery is also expected.

