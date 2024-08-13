Flytrex hits 100K drone delivery milestone in NC, Texas

Flytrex, the trailblazer in airborne food delivery, has just hit a major milestone, completing its 100,000th drone delivery across its North Carolina and Texas locations. The achievement makes Flytrex the only company in the US to surpass 100K commercial food deliveries by drone.

With 70% of households in their service areas opting for drone deliveries, Flytrex says it is transforming how suburban America dines. The company’s unique service delivers top food brands faster and more affordably than traditional methods, with every drop-off being contactless and on time.

“We are focused on bringing our customers the best experience — and that includes delivery that is convenient for their schedules and preferences,” says Scott Scherer, CIO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems. “Partnering with Flytrex, our fans can enjoy our authentic, fresh sliced/fresh grilled sub sandwiches how and when they want them.”

Flytrex’s drones are not only speedy — boasting an average delivery time of just four minutes and 30 seconds — but they’re also eco-friendly, reducing carbon emissions and cutting down on road accidents.

What foods are people ordering via drone delivery?

Popular items flying off the drones include bananas, limes, and pints of ice cream. Meanwhile, the top five items ordered from restaurants are french fries, chicken nuggets, turkey sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, and burrito bowls. From grocery stores, 36% of all orders include fresh produce and 10% include sweets and snacks. From restaurants, 22% of all orders are sandwiches or salads and 19% are chicken or wings.

“Drone delivery is rapidly becoming a staple in the US, as it satisfies Americans’ hunger for instant gratification while benefiting the community and the planet with less road congestion and pollution,” says Yariv Bash, CEO and cofounder of Flytrex. “We are continuously innovating to overcome delivery challenges, ensuring our drones can handle anything from large and heavy family meals to bad weather and oddly shaped packages, making us pioneers in the practical implementation of drone technology in daily life.”

