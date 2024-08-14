NYPD eyes drones to tackle crime surge in Central Park

Representational image

Central Park visitors may soon find themselves under the watchful eye of NYPD drones, as the iconic Manhattan park faces a dramatic uptick in crime. Mayor Eric Adams has suggested deploying drones and other new technologies to address the alarming rise in sex crimes, assaults, and robberies in the area.

During a recent news conference, Adams highlighted the potential benefits of using drones to monitor the vast park. “With such a large area, we could do a better job using drones to police from the sky,” he stated. The NYPD confirmed that drones would soon be operational in Central Park, with plans to test them in response to ShotSpotter gun-detection alerts.

However, not everyone is on board with this idea. Some park-goers expressed concerns about the privacy implications of drone surveillance. Taylor Clarke Bennett, a long-time park musician, voiced his skepticism to the New York Post, saying, “I think that’s so dumb. I don’t know what the drones would do… There are so many places to hide and sneak out. I think it’s just better for [cops] to be on foot.”

Serena, a 23-year-old Midtown resident, was more accepting of the idea but only at certain times. “I wouldn’t mind drones at night, but not during the day,” she said, adding that the thought of drones during daylight hours felt “a little dystopian.”

But the rise in crime has indeed shaken the sense of safety in Central Park. NYPD data shows that robberies have surged by 222% in 2024 compared to the same period last year, with ten felony assaults reported — a 100% increase.

Mayor Adams, known for his enthusiasm for technology-driven solutions, has previously faced mixed results with similar initiatives. His efforts include a “snitchBOT” in the Times Square subway and a $75,000 robot dog, which had its own technical mishaps. The city has expanded drone use under Adams, deploying aerial robots for events like the West Indian American Day parade, beach patrols, and potentially even 911 responses. In the first half of 2024 alone, the NYPD deployed drones 647 times, up from 564 times in all of 2023.

Adams also hinted at incorporating AI into public safety efforts, suggesting that the technology could help identify threats more quickly and improve city operations.

Read more: You can now upgrade to DJI Avata 2 for only $489

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.