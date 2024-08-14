How drones are revolutionizing private security

In an era of rapid technological change, private security is being transformed by the integration of drones. Paul “IX” Kemppainen, a seasoned security professional with a background that spans the Navy SEALs, US Secret Service, National Park Service, and SpaceX, is at the forefront of this transformation. As the founder of Las Vegas-based SISU Enlightened Protection, IX details how he is harnessing the power of DJI drones to enhance the safety of high-profile clients and complex events.

SISU, recognized as the “Emerging Business of the Year” by the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce in late 2023, is a testament to the innovative approach IX has brought to private security. Drones, particularly those from DJI, play a pivotal role in his operations. According to IX, “We’re on the cusp of a new era marked by rapid technological change and increasing complexity. It’s incumbent upon security professionals to lean into innovation to better protect people, places, and things.”

One of the key advantages of drones in security is their ability to provide high-resolution imagery. This technology allows security teams to conduct detailed walkthroughs of event spaces or venues before they are occupied, a process known in the industry as “advanced work.”

IX explains, “An image speaks a thousand words. Nowhere is this more true than in the protective world. It provides a comprehensive, multi-dimensional understanding of a space or situation.”

The benefits of drones extend beyond imagery. They offer shared situational awareness, enabling real-time collaboration and logistical adjustments. Drones also help security teams identify vulnerabilities and optimize resource placement, all from a device that fits in the palm of a hand. IX highlights the versatility of DJI’s drones, noting that their utility is “limited only by a practitioner’s imagination.”

Security is a fast-evolving industry, and IX is not just committed to staying ahead of the curve, but helping shape it. He emphasizes the importance of innovation and the role of drones in shaping the future of private security. “DJI puts cutting-edge, easy-to-use technology in the hands of users like myself. They are small, kick-ass tools that fit in your pocket — the likes of which would make James Bond jealous! The company is empowering a new generation of professionals in varying fields to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

As private security continues to evolve, drones can be expected to play an increasingly vital role, offering unprecedented capabilities in ensuring safety and security.

