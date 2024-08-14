 Skip to main content

How drones are revolutionizing private security

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 14 2024 - 2:09 am PT
0 Comments
dji mini 4k prime day 2024 discount drone deal best under 250 private security

In an era of rapid technological change, private security is being transformed by the integration of drones. Paul “IX” Kemppainen, a seasoned security professional with a background that spans the Navy SEALs, US Secret Service, National Park Service, and SpaceX, is at the forefront of this transformation. As the founder of Las Vegas-based SISU Enlightened Protection, IX details how he is harnessing the power of DJI drones to enhance the safety of high-profile clients and complex events.

SISU, recognized as the “Emerging Business of the Year” by the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce in late 2023, is a testament to the innovative approach IX has brought to private security. Drones, particularly those from DJI, play a pivotal role in his operations. According to IX, “We’re on the cusp of a new era marked by rapid technological change and increasing complexity. It’s incumbent upon security professionals to lean into innovation to better protect people, places, and things.”

One of the key advantages of drones in security is their ability to provide high-resolution imagery. This technology allows security teams to conduct detailed walkthroughs of event spaces or venues before they are occupied, a process known in the industry as “advanced work.”

IX explains, “An image speaks a thousand words. Nowhere is this more true than in the protective world. It provides a comprehensive, multi-dimensional understanding of a space or situation.”

The benefits of drones extend beyond imagery. They offer shared situational awareness, enabling real-time collaboration and logistical adjustments. Drones also help security teams identify vulnerabilities and optimize resource placement, all from a device that fits in the palm of a hand. IX highlights the versatility of DJI’s drones, noting that their utility is “limited only by a practitioner’s imagination.”

Security is a fast-evolving industry, and IX is not just committed to staying ahead of the curve, but helping shape it. He emphasizes the importance of innovation and the role of drones in shaping the future of private security. “DJI puts cutting-edge, easy-to-use technology in the hands of users like myself. They are small, kick-ass tools that fit in your pocket — the likes of which would make James Bond jealous! The company is empowering a new generation of professionals in varying fields to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

As private security continues to evolve, drones can be expected to play an increasingly vital role, offering unprecedented capabilities in ensuring safety and security.

Read more: You can now upgrade to DJI Avata 2 for only $489

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
Security

Security

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications