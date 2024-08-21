How to use automatic tracking, Follow Me mode on DJI drones

The automatic tracking feature on DJI camera drones is highly regarded. The drone maker has made aerial photography intuitive with several automatic features that simplify operation. Drones such as DJI Mini 4 Pro, Mini 3 Pro, Mavic 3 series, and Air series are all designed to follow you automatically, meaning you can focus on activities like running, biking, or snowboarding without worrying about crashes.

How drones follow subjects automatically

Early drones used only GPS transmitters in controllers for tracking. This provided high precision but lacked obstacle avoidance. Modern drones use cameras and sensors to detect and follow moving objects with vision recognition technology. This tech processes data quickly, tracking subjects without needing external devices. Recognition accuracy, however, can be affected by factors such as lighting conditions and the contrast between areas in direct light and those in shadow.

DJI merges GPS and vision recognition technologies to overcome the limitations of both systems.

The drone makers’ intelligent tracking modes such as Spotlight, ActiveTrack, and Point of Interest can be found in the FocusTrack suite. Each of these modes is explained in detail below. Still, broadly, FocusTrack simplifies the process of capturing professional-grade footage, so you can focus on the creative aspects of filming while the drone handles the complex flight and tracking maneuvers.

Best DJI drones for automatic subject tracking

Ideal for beginners, DJI Mini 4 Pro is the first product in the Mini Series with omni-sensing obstacle avoidance technology. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to transport and maneuver in tight spaces. The 4K/60fps camera captures high-quality photos and HDR videos with improved color accuracy and contrast, while the maximum flight range of 20 kilometers allows for a variety of vantage points.

The Air 3 combines advanced features and intuitive controls, delivering unmatched follow-me capabilities through ActiveTrack technology. Its dual primary cameras, including a 1/1.3-inch CMOS medium tele and wide-angle camera, provide consistent image quality and dynamic imaging possibilities. With 10-bit D-Log M and 10-bit HLG color modes, it retains more highlight and shadow details, presenting a higher dynamic range. Go for the Fly More Combo which includes the DJI RC 2 with a high-bright screen, additional batteries, and a charging hub.

The Mavic 3 Pro stands out with its triple-camera system, offering unparalleled creative freedom alongside its advanced ActiveTrack capabilities, making it a top choice for Follow Me functionality. Its Hasselblad camera captures 12-bit RAW photos with a dynamic range of up to 12.8 stops, and the easy focal length switching allows for varied composition styles. The medium tele camera emphasizes subjects with a strong visual focus, while the upgraded tele camera shoots 4K/60fps video and 12MP photos, with 7x optical zoom and hybrid zoom up to 28x. Supported by ActiveTrack 5.0, the Hasselblad and 70mm medium telecameras ensure stable multi-directional tracking shots.

Follow Me mode: What every drone pilot should know

When using the Follow Me mode on drones, it’s crucial to maintain a flight altitude higher than surrounding obstacles. Whenever possible, fly in open spaces to avoid obstacles, even though many drones are equipped with obstacle-avoidance features.

Additionally, ensure your drone operates in P-mode, as DJI’s ActiveTrack feature relies on both GPS and vision recognition systems available only in this mode. Switching to S-mode disables the vision systems, limiting the aircraft to GPS for positioning and disabling obstacle sensing and intelligent flight modes.

Be aware that if vision systems are unavailable or disabled, or if the GPS signal is weak or compass interference occurs, the drone will switch to Attitude mode (ATTI mode), losing its ability to avoid obstacles, and posing a potential flight hazard.

Lastly, monitor the battery status closely. Avoid using Follow Me modes with low battery power, and always have at least 30% battery remaining when flying in ActiveTrack mode to ensure safe operation.

How to use FocusTrack on a DJI drone

When using FocusTrack, start by ensuring the drone is in an open and unobstructed environment. After takeoff, fly the drone to a suitable height above the ground.

Entering FocusTrack

There are three ways to enter FocusTrack mode:

Drag a box around the subject in the camera view when the image transmission is displayed in the app. Enable Subject Scanning under Control settings and wave your arm towards the drone. Tap the green logo on the image transmission screen to lock onto the target.

Selecting the tracking mode

Spotlight

In this mode, the camera remains locked on the subject while allowing the pilot to maneuver the drone freely. The drone itself doesn’t automatically follow the subject but keeps the camera focused on it, enabling complex camera movements around a stationary or moving target.

After locking the target, the drone defaults to Spotlight mode.

Start shooting by tapping the Shutter button on the app interface or pressing the Shutter button on the back of the remote controller.

Control the distance between the drone and the subject using the control sticks.

Adjust the composition angle with the gimbal dial and yaw stick on the remote controller.

ActiveTrack

ActiveTrack includes two modes: Trace and Parallel.

Trace Mode: The drone follows the subject from behind or from a constant angle while avoiding obstacles. It maintains a fixed distance from the subject, making it ideal for tracking moving objects or people. Select Trace mode and tap “GO” to have the drone track the subject at a constant distance. The drone automatically calculates the distance from obstacles, plans the route, and avoids them.

The drone follows the subject from behind or from a constant angle while avoiding obstacles. It maintains a fixed distance from the subject, making it ideal for tracking moving objects or people. Parallel Mode: In this mode, the drone flies alongside the subject at a constant angle and distance, providing a unique perspective as it moves parallel to the target. Tap “GO” and then the Shutter button on the app interface or press the Shutter button on the remote controller to start shooting.

In this mode, the drone flies alongside the subject at a constant angle and distance, providing a unique perspective as it moves parallel to the target.

If the target is lost, the drone will hover in place.

Point of Interest (POI)

In this mode, the drone orbits around a specific target, keeping it centered in the frame. You can set the flight direction and speed, and the drone will calculate the flight path to circle the subject, maintaining a consistent altitude and radius.

Ascend the drone to a suitable height, lock the target, and select POI.

Set the flight direction and speed; the drone will orbit the target, maintaining altitude and calculating the flight radius.

Begin shooting by tapping the Shutter button on the app interface or pressing the Shutter button on the remote controller.

Exiting FocusTrack

To exit FocusTrack, tap “Stop” on the flight interface or press the Flight Pause button on the remote controller.

ActiveTrack/FocusTrack troubleshooting tips

When using ActiveTrack or FocusTrack, if the target cannot be recognized or the drone stops tracking the subject suddenly, it may be due to inadequate or overly bright ambient light and/or incorrect target framing. The drone can also get confused if the target moves too fast or changes its posture, or a very similar target appears near the tracked target.

To address these issues, ensure the environment has sufficient light flying outdoors in the daytime. When tracking a vehicle, it is recommended that the vehicle move slowly at a constant speed. If the vehicle moves too fast, the drone may lose the tracking target. Similarly, when tracking a person, avoid large movement changes, such as quick squats, flips, and so on. Also, ensure there is no highly similar target around your subject. For example, if the tracking target is a white car, when a similar white car passes the tracking target, the drone may start following the latter white car.

