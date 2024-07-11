Explore Mount Everest’s climbing route with breathtaking drone video

DJI has once again showcased the extraordinary capabilities of its drones with the release of a stunning Mavic 3 Pro video that captures the full climbing route of Mount Everest. The video takes you on an awe-inspiring journey from the base camp at 5,300 meters to the summit at 29,000 feet, highlighting the rugged beauty and sheer scale of the world’s highest peak.

The video begins at the iconic base camp, situated at an altitude of 5,300 meters. From there, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro meticulously captures the ascent to the first campsite at 6,000 meters, offering breathtaking views of the Khumbu Icefall and the surrounding glaciers. The clarity and detail in the footage are remarkable, providing a vivid sense of the harsh yet enchanting environment that climbers face.

As the journey progresses, the drone follows the route to the second campsite at 6,500 meters. The video captures the vastness of the Western Cwm and the perilous Lhotse Face, emphasizing the daunting path that climbers must undertake.

The final ascent to the summit, captured from the drone’s perspective, is nothing short of spectacular. The Mavic 3 Pro reaches a height of 29,000 feet, offering a bird’s-eye view from the top of Mount Everest. The footage provides an unparalleled glimpse into the climbers’ journey, highlighting both the beauty and the peril of the ascent.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro’s performance in this environment makes it a top choice for those looking to capture the world’s most challenging and beautiful locations. Equipped with a Hasselblad camera, the drone captures intricate details and vibrant colors even in the harshest conditions. Its advanced obstacle sensing and avoidance system ensures safe and stable flight, while its extended battery life allows for longer missions.

Watch the video below to experience the epic journey up Mount Everest for yourself:

