 Skip to main content

Autel releases major firmware update for EVO Max drones

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 23 2024 - 12:38 am PT
0 Comments
autel evo max 4t drone buy price firmware update illegal war c2 class certificate easa

Autel Robotics has released a huge new firmware update for the EVO Max drone series, bringing a host of fresh features and optimizations. Here’s a breakdown of what’s new and improved in the aircraft and remote controller firmware v1.8.2.237.

New EVO Max drone features

1. A-Mesh networking

The standout feature in this update is the introduction of A-Mesh Networking which allows multiple aircraft to be linked together to form a network. Basically, you can now control multiple aircraft simultaneously and use an additional controller as a secondary view of the main controller. So, the feature can come in handy during complex missions, such as long-distance flights, obstacle-heavy environments, and large-scale operations where multiple drones need to work in tandem.

2. Support for loudspeaker and spotlight

The update also adds support for loudspeaker and spotlight accessories, expanding the EVO Max‘s utility in low-light environments and for operations requiring audible alerts. This is particularly useful for search and rescue missions, crowd management, and other scenarios where visual and audio cues are essential.

3. Remote ID feature in China

In compliance with regional regulations, Autel has added a Remote ID feature specifically for users in China. This feature enables the drone to broadcast identification information, enhancing airspace safety and ensuring regulatory compliance.

4. SkyAwareness (ADS-B In)

SkyAwareness is another significant addition, leveraging ADS-B technology to enhance situational awareness for drone pilots. This feature provides real-time alerts about nearby manned aircraft, helping to avoid potential collisions and ensuring safer flight operations, especially in busy airspaces.

5. AI Recognition: Fire and smoke

The AI Recognition system in the EVO Max series now includes the ability to detect fire and smoke. This enhancement is invaluable for emergency response teams, enabling faster identification and more accurate responses to fire-related incidents.

6. UI improvements

For a better user experience, a new “Floating Ball” option has been added for shortcut displays. This feature allows you to hide the toolbar in a floating ball, making the interface cleaner and more customizable, which is especially useful when navigating complex missions that require quick access to various functions.

7. Quick Mission

The update also introduces the Quick Mission feature, which streamlines mission planning and execution. This allows you to rapidly deploy the drone with pre-configured mission parameters, saving valuable time in critical operations.

8. AES-256 encryption

Security-conscious users will appreciate the addition of AES-256 encryption for image transmission. This ensures that all data captured and transmitted by the drone is securely encrypted, protecting sensitive information during operations.

Bug fixes and optimizations

Autel has also addressed several bugs and made important optimizations in the EVO Max drone series’ latest firmware update, including:

  • Polygon Mission functionality: The update has merged rectangle missions into polygon missions, simplifying mission planning and execution.
  • No-Fly Zone functionality: Improvements have been made to ensure better adherence to restricted airspace regulations.
  • Third-party KMZ file compatibility: Enhanced compatibility with third-party KMZ files improves integration with various mapping and mission planning tools.
  • Obstacle avoidance and bypass performance: Optimizations in this area ensure smoother and safer flight paths, even in challenging environments.
  • Altitude information with RTK: When using Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) positioning, the update improves the accuracy of altitude data, essential for precision mapping and surveying.

See the complete release notes here.

Read more: Canadian film crew fined $22K for illegal drone footage of whales

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Autel Robotics

Autel Robotics
EVO Max

EVO Max

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications