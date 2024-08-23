Autel releases major firmware update for EVO Max drones

Autel Robotics has released a huge new firmware update for the EVO Max drone series, bringing a host of fresh features and optimizations. Here’s a breakdown of what’s new and improved in the aircraft and remote controller firmware v1.8.2.237.

New EVO Max drone features

1. A-Mesh networking

The standout feature in this update is the introduction of A-Mesh Networking which allows multiple aircraft to be linked together to form a network. Basically, you can now control multiple aircraft simultaneously and use an additional controller as a secondary view of the main controller. So, the feature can come in handy during complex missions, such as long-distance flights, obstacle-heavy environments, and large-scale operations where multiple drones need to work in tandem.

2. Support for loudspeaker and spotlight

The update also adds support for loudspeaker and spotlight accessories, expanding the EVO Max‘s utility in low-light environments and for operations requiring audible alerts. This is particularly useful for search and rescue missions, crowd management, and other scenarios where visual and audio cues are essential.

3. Remote ID feature in China

In compliance with regional regulations, Autel has added a Remote ID feature specifically for users in China. This feature enables the drone to broadcast identification information, enhancing airspace safety and ensuring regulatory compliance.

4. SkyAwareness (ADS-B In)

SkyAwareness is another significant addition, leveraging ADS-B technology to enhance situational awareness for drone pilots. This feature provides real-time alerts about nearby manned aircraft, helping to avoid potential collisions and ensuring safer flight operations, especially in busy airspaces.

5. AI Recognition: Fire and smoke

The AI Recognition system in the EVO Max series now includes the ability to detect fire and smoke. This enhancement is invaluable for emergency response teams, enabling faster identification and more accurate responses to fire-related incidents.

6. UI improvements

For a better user experience, a new “Floating Ball” option has been added for shortcut displays. This feature allows you to hide the toolbar in a floating ball, making the interface cleaner and more customizable, which is especially useful when navigating complex missions that require quick access to various functions.

7. Quick Mission

The update also introduces the Quick Mission feature, which streamlines mission planning and execution. This allows you to rapidly deploy the drone with pre-configured mission parameters, saving valuable time in critical operations.

8. AES-256 encryption

Security-conscious users will appreciate the addition of AES-256 encryption for image transmission. This ensures that all data captured and transmitted by the drone is securely encrypted, protecting sensitive information during operations.

Bug fixes and optimizations

Autel has also addressed several bugs and made important optimizations in the EVO Max drone series’ latest firmware update, including:

Polygon Mission functionality : The update has merged rectangle missions into polygon missions, simplifying mission planning and execution.

: The update has merged rectangle missions into polygon missions, simplifying mission planning and execution. No-Fly Zone functionality : Improvements have been made to ensure better adherence to restricted airspace regulations.

: Improvements have been made to ensure better adherence to restricted airspace regulations. Third-party KMZ file compatibility : Enhanced compatibility with third-party KMZ files improves integration with various mapping and mission planning tools.

: Enhanced compatibility with third-party KMZ files improves integration with various mapping and mission planning tools. Obstacle avoidance and bypass performance : Optimizations in this area ensure smoother and safer flight paths, even in challenging environments.

: Optimizations in this area ensure smoother and safer flight paths, even in challenging environments. Altitude information with RTK: When using Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) positioning, the update improves the accuracy of altitude data, essential for precision mapping and surveying.

See the complete release notes here.

