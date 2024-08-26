 Skip to main content

FlyGuys launches Pilot Experience division to boost drone ops

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 26 2024 - 9:28 am PT
0 Comments
flyguys
Representational image/Unsplash

Reality data capture tech specialist FlyGuys has announced the launch of a new Pilot Experience department, designed to enhance support, training, and development for drone pilots across the US.

Louisiana-headquartered FlyGuys operates an online marketplace that allows customers to place orders for specific data collection, get matched with a qualified drone pilot, and receive the data directly. Pilots can accept or reject a job, get mission details, and upload collected data and other details.

The new initiative, headed by drone industry expert Jerimiah Contreras, aims to address key challenges faced by drone pilots, such as complex regulations and rigorous safety standards.

New: Dodging rules? FAA hits reckless drone pilots with $341K in fines

Ultimately, the Pilot Experience department will offer several key benefits that will strengthen the company’s drone pilot network, including:

  1. Enhanced support: Pilots will now have access to dedicated support systems designed to assist them throughout their journey with FlyGuys, ensuring they have the resources they need at every step.
  2. Training and development: The department will provide ongoing educational opportunities, including webinars, safety courses, and skill-building programs, to keep pilots at the forefront of industry standards.
  3. Operational excellence: By prioritizing safety and strict adherence to regulations, the department will ensure top-notch quality in all missions, minimizing errors and maximizing efficiency.

Broadly, the company expects to improve its overall efficiency by reducing errors, increasing pilot retention, fostering innovation, and ensuring high-quality data capture.

As Contreras explains, “Pilots are the core of our organization. By investing in their success, we are investing in the future of FlyGuys and reality data capture.”

Read more: Rock band wants footage from illegal drone at concert

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

FlyGuys

FlyGuys

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications