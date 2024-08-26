FlyGuys launches Pilot Experience division to boost drone ops

Representational image/Unsplash

Reality data capture tech specialist FlyGuys has announced the launch of a new Pilot Experience department, designed to enhance support, training, and development for drone pilots across the US.

Louisiana-headquartered FlyGuys operates an online marketplace that allows customers to place orders for specific data collection, get matched with a qualified drone pilot, and receive the data directly. Pilots can accept or reject a job, get mission details, and upload collected data and other details.

The new initiative, headed by drone industry expert Jerimiah Contreras, aims to address key challenges faced by drone pilots, such as complex regulations and rigorous safety standards.

Ultimately, the Pilot Experience department will offer several key benefits that will strengthen the company’s drone pilot network, including:

Enhanced support: Pilots will now have access to dedicated support systems designed to assist them throughout their journey with FlyGuys, ensuring they have the resources they need at every step. Training and development: The department will provide ongoing educational opportunities, including webinars, safety courses, and skill-building programs, to keep pilots at the forefront of industry standards. Operational excellence: By prioritizing safety and strict adherence to regulations, the department will ensure top-notch quality in all missions, minimizing errors and maximizing efficiency.

Broadly, the company expects to improve its overall efficiency by reducing errors, increasing pilot retention, fostering innovation, and ensuring high-quality data capture.

As Contreras explains, “Pilots are the core of our organization. By investing in their success, we are investing in the future of FlyGuys and reality data capture.”

