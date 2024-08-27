Dodging rules? FAA hits reckless drone pilots with $341K in fines

Courtesy: FAA

In a sweeping move to enforce safety in US airspace, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a whopping $341,413 in civil penalties against 27 drone operators who violated federal regulations. The FAA has issued these fines for incidents occurring between October 2022 and June 2024.

The fines, reaching up to $75,000 per violation, have become a critical tool for the FAA to clamp down on unsafe or unauthorized drone flights. This significant increase in fines was recently incorporated into the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, signaling a robust response to the growing popularity of drone usage and the risks associated with improper operation.

“Violating the drone regulations puts lives at risk in the air and on the ground,” says FAA administrator Mike Whitaker. “Flying a small drone means you are flying an aircraft, and unsafe behavior will cost you.”

These words underscore the seriousness with which the FAA views these violations. Whether it’s hobbyists or commercial operators, those who ignore the rules are now facing more than just a slap on the wrist — they’re facing hefty fines that could soar into the tens of thousands.

Among the most egregious cases is a $32,700 penalty proposed against an operator in Wesley Chapel, Florida. The incident, which took place on Sept. 22, 2021, involved a drone flying dangerously close to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office helicopter. The drone, which was improperly registered and lacked necessary lighting, forced the helicopter pilot to halt a search for a burglary suspect to avoid a mid-air collision. The operator also failed to obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate and exceeded the legal flight altitude of 400 feet.

In another case, an individual is facing an $18,200 fine for flying an unregistered drone during the high-profile Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2022. This operator blatantly disregarded a temporary flight restriction (TFR) and numerous FAA regulations, including operating in controlled airspace without authorization and failing to maintain a visual line of sight with the drone.

The FAA’s enforcement actions extend across the country, highlighting the widespread issue of unsafe drone operations. In California, two operators have received fines of $16,000 and $4,000 for flying drones near SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022. The airspace was designated as national defense airspace, and the operators were found to be flying without the necessary Remote Pilot Certificates.

Similarly, in Cincinnati, Ohio, an individual has been hit with a $7,760 penalty for flying a drone inside Paul Brown Stadium during an NFL game. The drone flew over the crowd at night without the required certificate or FAA authorization, creating a significant safety hazard.

Even more alarming, a drone operator in Little Rock, Arkansas, has been fined $5,000 for nearly causing a collision with a helicopter on July 30, 2022. The drone, which was being flown without a Remote Pilot Certificate, crashed after being caught in the rotor wash of the helicopter.

The FAA’s message for drone pilots: Safety first

The FAA’s message is clear: drone operators who skirt the rules will face serious consequences. The agency encourages anyone witnessing unsafe or unauthorized drone operations to report them to their local Flight Standards District Office. With more drones taking to the skies, the FAA remains vigilant, ensuring that every drone operator understands that when it comes to safety, there is no room for error.

For those who enjoy flying drones, the FAA provides a wealth of resources to help ensure that flights are both fun and safe. But for those who choose to fly recklessly, the penalties could be sky-high.

