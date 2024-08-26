New national drone association launches in partnership with Full Sail University

The United States National Drone Association (USNDA) has officially announced its formation, with offices in Washington, DC, and its national headquarters situated at Full Sail University in Florida. The USNDA aims to advance drone technology across various sectors by collaborating with students, faculty, and industry leaders through academic and technological partnerships.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization says its mission is to strengthen the US drone industry by fostering research, developing prototypes, and promoting practical applications of drone technology. A key component of this effort is the planned establishment of a Collaborative Capstone Research Laboratory (CCRL) at Full Sail University by 2027. This facility will focus on small drone experimentation, counter-drone technologies, and drone swarming prototypes, possibly engaging over 100,000 students from more than 10 colleges and universities in the region.

The USNDA aims to create a collaborative academic network in Florida, giving young minds the opportunity to contribute to the future of drone technology. Florida Representatives David Smith (R) and Tom Keen (D) have voiced their bipartisan support for the initiative, emphasizing the state’s role in leading technological innovation responsibly.

“The future of drone technology is continuing to emerge and evolve as a leading-edge technology in areas including national security and defense, humanitarian efforts, environmental protection, public safety, and even more advanced applications for broadcast and production, with its growing impact on the world being shared by us all,” says Smith. “Our aim through supporting the development of this Florida-based, collaborative academic network is to provide an opportunity for the brightest young minds in the nation to contribute to the acceleration of a US drone industrial base and demonstrate the art of the possible future.”

In addition to the CCRL, the USNDA has also announced the inaugural National Drone Conference and National Drone Games, scheduled to take place at Full Sail University on December 2, 2024. These events will feature a range of challenges, hackathons, and competitions, offering cash grants and scholarships to participants. The excitement will continue into May 2025 with the National Drone Wars, where teams will test their prototypes in real-world scenarios at a private location.

