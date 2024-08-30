 Skip to main content

Airspace Link expands drone traffic management for safer skies

Ishveena Singh  | Aug 30 2024
Detroit-based Airspace Link, a leading platform in drone integration, is stepping up its game by entering the Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) market. The company has announced significant upgrades to its FAA-approved AirHub platform, offering new tools to help drone operators manage air traffic more effectively and safely across the United States.

One of the standout aspects of this expansion is Airspace Link’s partnership with Arlington, Texas. Through the FlySafe Program and the AirHub Platform, Arlington is pioneering the use of drones to deliver goods and services, boosting local economic growth and creating smart, connected communities. This initiative positions Arlington as a leader in urban drone integration, setting a new standard for how cities can safely and innovatively incorporate drones into daily life.

Airspace Link’s AirHub platform is already a trusted resource for over 100,000 drone pilots, offering safety information and LAANC (Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability) authorizations to ensure that pilots can fly legally and safely. The upcoming enhancements to the AirHub Portal will introduce new UTM solutions designed to manage drone traffic, detect and resolve conflicts, and support more complex operations, such as Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flights. This is a significant step forward in integrating drones into national airspace while maintaining safety and compliance with evolving regulations.

This announcement follows the FAA’s recent approval of UTM service providers for BVLOS drone flights in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

As Michael Healander, cofounder and CEO of Airspace Link, says, “Our AirHub Portal platform will extend to support more advanced operations by providing UTM services. We’ve been solving the needs of recreational and Part 107 operators for five years, and we’re uniquely positioned to support their needs as new rules enable more complex and impactful operations.”

The new UTM features are part of a broader strategy to keep AirHub at the forefront of drone management technology. In addition to software advancements, Airspace Link is actively involved in projects that push the boundaries of drone technology. In Detroit, for example, the company is leading the Advanced Aerial Innovation Region initiative in collaboration with Michigan Central and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), helping Detroit and surrounding communities become “drone-ready.”

Read more: Anzu Robotics’ ties to drone maker DJI under Congressional scrutiny

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)

Airspace Link

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

