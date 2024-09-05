DJI Neo: A hands free, budget friendly drone to capture every moment

Image: DJI

DJI released its newest drone offering, Neo, an ultra-light, hands-free, and budget drone that still packs everything you need to capture the moment without compromises. A first-of-its-kind drone for the company, it will compete directly with Hover Air’s X1 Pro and X1 Pro Max.

Unlike the previous versions of these “flying camera” products, DJI unapologetically created a drone to compete. The DJI Neo is full of features and capabilities that the X1 lacks; however, we’ll have to get our hands on them to see how they really compare.

“At DJI, we are always studying everyday camera use so that we can help people capture their videos and photos in the most convenient way possible,” DJI’s Creative Director, Ferdinand Wolf, said in a statement.

Where the DJI Neo differs from any other product the company offers is that the Neo is designed from the ground up to be flown without a controller. For the most part, DJI expects those who are interested in this product to use nothing but their phone to capture, edit, and post what they create.

Once commanded through the phone, a side button on the drone, or with your voice using the phrase “Hey Fly,” the drone can take off from your palm, perform its shot, and return. The drone is programmed to perform all six basic quickshots we’ve come to love: dronie, circle, rocket, spotlight, helix, and boomerang.

You’ll also be able to tell DJI Neo to follow you or just fly out to take a photo or video. If you need more precise control, you’ll be able to control the drone using joystick-like controls in the DJI Fly app.

However, as stated earlier, DJI doesn’t make just “flying cameras,” it makes drones. Connecting the new RC-N3 controller to the Neo will give full manual control over the drone, allowing you to fly the Neo like any other quadcopter.

Better yet, the DJI Neo is compatible with DJI’s full lineup of third-generation FPV gear. Being able to perform almost anything the Avata can, the Neo has now become DJI’s cheapest FPV drone option in its lineup.

Here are the specs for those that want them:

135g

1/2 inch image sensor

12 MP stills

Up to 4K/30 fps video

22 GB of internal storage

18 minutes flight time

DJI Mic 2 compatibility

Level 4 wind resistance

Automatic return to home

Yes, you read that right, 22 GB of internal storage. Something that will probably be controversial about the DJI Neo will be its lack of SD card support. As stated before, DJI expects you to capture video or photos, transfer them to your phone, edit, and post.

The DJI Neo is available for purchase from DJI’s website or Amazon store starting at $199 for just the drone or $289 for the combo bundle, which includes two more batteries and a two-way charging hub.

Included in both bundles are:

Propeller guards

Spare propellers

Type-C cable

Screw driver

Propeller screws

The DJI Neo is now the company’s cheapest drone offering, beating the Mini 4K by $100. Perfect for beginner pilots or those who just want a fun drone without the fear of crashing a rent payment into a tree.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.